Libra, Leo, Taurus: THESE zodiac signs only play by their own rules

Some people play by the rules, while others make their own. Read below to find out which zodiac signs don't conform to the rules made by the society and follow their own rules.

Right from our childhood, we have been taught one thing, and that is to follow rules. Be it rules in school, college, or at the workplace, we have been taught to follow them all. Some people make it a point to stick to the rules, while others make sure to break all of them. Some people don't conform with the rules that society pays for them and hence are known as the rebellious ones. They prefer living life on their terms and only follow things that they think is right. Such people see no reason in following a standard that doesn't work for them or their family and hence are known as the true societal rebel.

If you think that you are a rebel or know someone who doesn't believe in following rules, then read below to find out which zodiac signs don't adhere to the norms and always prefer breaking rules.

Gemini:

Geminis try to fit in badly, but for some reason, they always fail to do so. They don't fit in well with the standards that society lays out for us, but always try to do so. They do something out of the box, then hate themselves for doing that.

Taurus:

Taurus knows that rules are right and should be followed, but they only believe in living life on their own rules. They are nice if they want to, but you can't influence their decisions and throw a rulebook at them since they won't follow that.

Scorpio:

Scorpios are rebellious by nature. If they are expected to act in a certain way, they will always act oppositely to spite society. If you tell a Scorpio to not do something, that's exactly what they will do, to show you that you can't rope them in.

Libra:

Libra craves for acceptance, but are rebellious when it comes to asking them to do something that's not on their agenda. Libra want people to like them, but it if they have to act according to some set standard for behaviour they'll pass it.

Leo:

Leo enjoys being a rebel, and their rebellion is authentic. If they don't agree with whatever societal standard is being pushed on them, they reject it flat out, no questions asked.

