Libra to Leo: These Zodiac signs criticize their partner’s weight and want to see them fit all the time

A lot of the star signs are used to taking care of themselves well and are seen as gym enthusiasts who routinely workout. In fact, these signs have a strict exercise regimen throughout their lives. But things are a little different when they are married to or dating an overweight individual. Right from Libra to Sagittarius, take a look at Zodiac signs who criticize their partner’s weight and want to see them fit at all times.

Libra

From all the zodiac signs who criticize their partners for their weight, a Libra does it from a good place. They genuinely care about the longevity of the life of their partner and want to do all they can to ensure that they avoid obesity related illnesses. So, right from studying about and researching the latest wellness trends to sharing them with their partner, they will do all they can to nag them routinely until they get into shape.

Leo

Fitness is a Leo’s forte. A majority of the times, Leo finds themselves attracted to similar individuals who are motivated to keep up their fitness. However, if they happen to date an out of shape or overweight partner, they focus all their energy to dragging them to the gym by gently criticizing in them about their weight. However, this can often feel damaging to the other person’s mental health, but Leo’s heart is in the right place.

Sagittarius

When thinking of their soulmate, a Sagittarius wants to align themselves with a partner who can help them become a power couple in the eyes of society. So, they often seek to remedy the situation if they happen to date an obese individual. While others Zodiac signs might endorse exercise as the best way to lose weight, a Sagittarius is not usually someone who enjoys a lot of outdoor activities and workouts. Hence, they would encourage their partner to cut down on junk food and carbs to lose weight.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

