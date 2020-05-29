Libra, Pisces, Gemini: 5 Zodiac signs who play mind games in their relationship

We play mind games to make others behave as per our choice. There are some sun signs who like to play the game even in their relationship. So, let’s find out those zodiac signs right below.

When you play a mind game with someone especially with your partner, you want them to behave according to your way. You try to psychologically manipulate the other person to make him feel uncomfortable so that you can take advantage of him. There are many people around us who try to play mind games. People don't understand that they are being targeted.

Often, it is impossible to detect a person who plays mind games. But astrology can help you with it because traces the personality traits of each zodiac sign. So, here we have jotted down 5 zodiac signs who are the masters of playing mind games. And they also like to do it in their relationship to impose their partners to prove their love for them.

Star signs who play mind games in their relationship:

Gemini

You are a born flirt and you tend to carry this nature of yours almost everywhere, which sometimes offends your partner. You tend to fall in love with someone as soon as you find something in them to love. But you also have a habit of running hot and cold. And when it comes to flirting, you secretly know that it’s wrong but you enjoy it in your mind.

Libra

You like to please people. So, you do anything to make your partner happy. For this, you can even suppress tough decisions of your life for which you have to be serious. And this behaviour of yours often creates tension in the future. But you don’t care about it. If you want to make someone happy, you will find a way to do it.

Sagittarius

Your biggest fear in a relationship is your freedom. You always consider a serious relationship as losing, your independence. So, you tend to push your partner to prove that your freedom is not lost in the bonding. It is even possible for you to come out of the relationship and get involved in a new one to not feel suffocated in the old relationship.

Scorpio

As soon as you get committed to a serious relationship, you want to intensify everything. You want the bonding to be deeper and heavy. This may sound very romantic, but actually, you just want to be sure about your partner’s thoughts about this commitment. You want to test whether they are equally serious about it.

Pisces

You have so much love to give to your partner. When it is important to use your brain to take any serious decision, you always like to use your heart. And you play great mind games when it comes to flirting. You actually lead others to be flirty, so that you can be your partner’s saviour to show your loving nature. But at the end, the situation makes everything impossible for you only.

