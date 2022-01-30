Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to suffer a heartbreak today

If you are reading this, you might want to consider staying on high alert today. As the day might be full of heartbreaks and disappointments. So, if you have been looking forward to a happy and joyful weekend, the day might not go as planned.

So, put your expectations and plans on the backseat today and brace yourself for a probable heartbreak and tears that will follow.

From Libra to Sagittarius, here is a list of zodiac signs who are likely to suffer a heartbreak today, according to astrology.

Libra

Libras should put on their guards as the day looks full of heartbreaks for them. From unveiling secrets about their partner to suffering setbacks at work, the day doesn’t seem too bright for them. Moreover, Libras should stay extra cautious as their trusted ones might betray them for personal benefit.

Cancer

A Cancer should also stay cautious as they, too, might suffer from heartbreak today. Any planned business meeting or deal should be postponed, in order to save yourself from any kind of disappointments. Don’t trust anyone with money because that will leave you feeling betrayed and heartbroken at the end of the day.

Scorpio

Scorpios should brace themselves for an upcoming heartache. People who they might have trusted for a long time might walk away without giving any explanations. Try not to indulge in any fights with your family or friends today to avoid possible heartbreaks.

Sagittarius

A heartbreak can come as a reaction to the past actions of a Sagittarius. A friend or partner is likely to break ties with them and move on in life. Their work might not go as planned and an unnecessary taunt from a colleague whom they trust the most may come as a shocker to them. So, brace yourself for a probable heartbreak.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Pisces to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to get bullied