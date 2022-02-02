Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are not mentally strong

A loud taunt is thrown at you, and tears start rolling down your cheeks. People who are not mentally strongk would understand how easy it is for them to break down and question their capabilities. Those who are in power, often, humiliate such people and this leaves them wondering about their own worth.

While it isn’t a crime to be mentally weak, in a world like this where a man eats man, it’s imperative to have a strong mind that doesn’t get influenced by anyone.

Here is a list of zodiac signs who are not mentally strong, according to astrology.

Libra

Libras are clever and intelligent. However, when it comes to dealing with dirty politics, they, often, end up questioning their capabilities. While this is just a phase in their life and, often, passes away soon, if and when they are breaking down it is the worst.

Aries

An Aries is also not mentally strong. They think twice before voicing their opinions only for the fact that people might criticise them. They are unable to deal with loud voices and arrogant people. They are sometimes so delicate that even a small taunt will leave them heartbroken.

Cancer

A Cancer is also not mentally strong at all. They are unable to sail through tough situations and even the tiniest of things bother them a lot. They are emotional and unfit for a big organisation where politics is in the air. It’s hard for them to take criticism if it’s coming out of hate and anger.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius is also one of those who are not mentally strong at all. To the extent that he or she falls victim to the mind games played by their competitors every now and then. They get influenced easily and it’s hard for them to control their mind from falling into the trap of lies and betrayal. They are smart at completing tasks but weak at playing and understanding mind games. Even a small thing can leave them heartbroken.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

