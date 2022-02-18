Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who can’t handle failures

Do you still dwell on that lost opportunity and feel bad about it? Does that still bother you and continue to hamper your confidence? Is it getting difficult for you to get over that failure? If the answer is yes, you probably fall on the list of people who can’t handle failures.

While it’s okay to feel bad about failures, what is not is to continue to think about them and never move on. This doesn’t only make you feel bad and destroy your confidence but will also make you lose interest in working anymore.

Here is a list of zodiac signs who can’t handle failures, according to astrology.

Libra

A Libra takes time to get over a failure. He or she makes it harder for themselves to handle failures by constantly thinking about them. They make it worse and blame themselves for not having performed their best. They are, often, afraid in trying the same thing again recalling their past failure.

Aries

An Aries is also someone who can’t handle failures. They have high expectations from themselves and when they are not able to live up to them, things go downhill for them.

Cancer

A Cancer, just like Aries, is someone who can’t handle failures. They always aim to be the best and only achieve success in whatever they do. However, they forget the practicalities of life and that things never go the way we have planned.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians make it harder for themselves to get over or handle failures. They live in the past and instead of getting up and changing things, they continue to think about what went wrong. It takes a lot of time and courage for them to move and accept the failures. At times, they may even blame others for their failure.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

