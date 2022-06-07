Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who end long-term relationships to marry someone else

Being fools in love is something almost everyone experiences once in their life. The adrenaline rush from sneaking out to meet your date, and staying up all night grinning at your phone as you see their text messages can be an inimitable feeling. Yet, not every relationship ends in marriage for many of them end in infidelity or even a brutal breakup that you didn’t see coming. However, the worst kind of betrayal is when zodiac signs choose to end long-term relationships to marry someone else. Take a look at who they are-

Gemini

A Gemini is almost always game for a love relationship and few of them also double time their lovers. But it is eventually their workplace that wins their hearts for Geminis who have been with their childhood sweethearts have been known to end the relationship to focus on their work. They do sometimes marry co-workers that they vibed with soon after breaking off a long-term love.

Aquarius

A lot of Aquarians do not believe in long distance relationships. It is not the distance that is a bother, but their unwillingness to stay loyal that eventually becomes the problem. This air sign is a tad needy and tends to develop close relationships with people around them. So, it is likely they would be the partner indulging in emotional cheating. Many of them initiate breakups to marry partners their parents chose.

Libra

A Libra’s love life is often driven by their family and family values instilled deep within them. Some of them may tend to listen to their hearts and fall passionately for someone to enjoy a long and blossoming love with them. Nevertheless, when reality hits, most of them agree to partners their parents have found for them and leave their lovers heartbroken.

Sagittarius

Some Sagittarians tend to develop close relationships during college with their classmates but fail to go the distance with them. Some end their relationships after college because they don’t wish to be tied down too early in life. On the other hand, there are those who breakup with long-term partners to enter their workplace unencumbered.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Virgo to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are sapiosexuals and turned on by intelligence