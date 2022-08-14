When cupid shoots his bow and arrow, people who are love struck react in many different ways. While there are some people who would do anything for the sake of love; there are others who value obedience above all things in life. Their true loyalty is to their family and hence these star signs would do all they can to please the people who gave birth to them. So, from Libra to Sagittarius, see Zodiac signs who marry for the sake of pleasing their family.

Libra

Dutiful, conservate and meek are some words that aptly describe Libra. As a family oriented individual, a Libra feels as though they owe their family everything and hence, they obey the wishes of elders in their clan when it comes to anything from their career to their love life. Because they truly surrender to their parent’s commands, thoughts of whether or not they would be happy in the marriage are immaterial to them.

Sagittarius

Diligent, determined and respectful are all adjectives that can be used to best define Sagittarius. This star signs believes it is their job not to rock the boat and ensure that their family continues to live in peace and harmony together. Hence, they leave it to their parents to find and select the right match for them. Many of them believe in the power of arranged marriages and do not seek out their own mates for the fear of choosing someone who would negatively affect their family dynamic.

Taurus

Taurus is a sign who is constantly in a relationship. While Taurus has their own share of flings and torrid affairs, many of the individuals ruled by this earth sign are far too connected to their families to marry against their will. Should their parents disagree to wed them with their chosen love; they would bite the bullet and marry for the sake of pleasing their family out of a sense of duty.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who end long-term relationships to marry someone else