Libra to Sagittarius, These Zodiac signs have a tendency to over indulge in selflove

After decades of self-neglect and an unhealthy obsession with maintaining an impossible work ethic; the era of self-love has finally arrived. Loving yourself is a very healthy thing to do indeed, yet there are certain Zodiac signs who take it to the next level where they over indulge in selfcare routines. In fact, the practices they indulge in to protect their heart tend to border on narcissism and tend to be hurtful to their life partners and loved ones. So, take a look at Zodiac signs who have a tendency to over indulge in selflove.

Virgo

A commonly practiced form of self-love is feeling your emotions and letting them surface instead of bottling them up. But this zodiac sign tends to over indulge in a way that is harmful to themselves. While introspection is healthy, overdoing it can cause this earth sign to develop hurt feelings even in cases where there has been no actual trauma. The Virgo is an over thinker that ends to obsess over their thoughts and feelings until they often develop deep grudges against anyone from a close friend to a family member!

Sagittarius

Sometimes, Sagittarius incorrectly assumes that self-love means never accepting that you are wrong and loving or standing up for yourself and every situation. However, it is healthy to admit your own wrong-doing when you make a mistake because apologizing does not mean that you must berate yourself. Alas, Sagittarius who have not grasped this, tend to gaslight their lovers and gradually develop into narcissists who think they can do no wrong.

Libra

A lot of people practice self-care and self-love by cooking up a nice meal and tucking into it as they enjoy some me-time. Libra does precisely this but since they go overboard with this element of self-love, they tend to spend a large part of their salary on exorbitant meals or junk food and candy. Apart from causing them to overeat, this causes their sugar levels to spike and creates further health problems.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who end long-term relationships to marry someone else