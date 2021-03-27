Libra, Scorpio, Pisces: Zodiac signs ranked from most to least fun

While some zodiac signs are the life of the party and are a real joy to be around, others take life a little too seriously and need to loosen up a little! So here is our ranking of all the zodiac signs from the most to the least fun.

Some people are the life of every party. They are fun-loving, thrill-seeking and adventurous. They believe in living every day like their last and are high on life. Such people love exploring new places, meeting new people and living life on the edge.

On the other hand, some people are not so fun. They are serious, kill-joys and a snore. They take life a little too seriously and are often too sensitive or moody to enjoy some humour and sarcasm. So according to the zodiac traits, we ranked the zodiac signs from the most to the least fun. Check out the ranking below.

Aries

Aries-born people are risk-takers. They don’t really like sticking to a schedule and are always up for spontaneous trips. They like living life on their terms and are energetic and enthusiastic. They also have a pretty good sense of humour and can easily make someone hysterical with their jokes and witty comebacks!

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are fun-loving and adventurous. They love travelling and meeting new people. Their ability to be funny in serious situations helps in making the people around them feel at ease. They are easy-going and thrill-seeking and are one of the most fun zodiac signs!

Libra

Librans are undoubtedly the most fun people to be around. They are unabashedly loud, hilarious, social and uninhibited. They are always up for partying and are always surrounded by people because of their fun and easy-going personality.

Gemini

Geminis can find fun even in the most dreadful and boring situations. They use humour to cope with the daily monotonous tasks. They are also extremely social and like spending most of their time meeting new people, exploring new places and trying out exciting and fun things.

Aquarius

Ask an Aquarius to party and they will never say no! For Aquarians, having fun is the most important aspect of life and they make sure that they make time for it. They are also open-minded and quirky and are thus not afraid to try weird and bizarre things!

Leo

Leos are adventurous and bold. They can turn any boring day into a party and are sure to rub off their energy and optimism on other people. They live life vicariously and are never too busy to let their hair down and dance away to glory!

Pisces

Pisces-born people are the first to try out new things. They are creative and artsy and thus, can find new and out-of-the-box ways to have fun. They are curious about everything, which makes them want to learn and explore offbeat things and places.

Scorpio

We all know that Scorpios are intense and passionate. So when they decide to have fun, they go all out and are enthusiastic and adventurous. But when they are not in the mood to have fun, they can be pretty hard to handle and can turn into real kill-joys!

Taurus

Taureans are fun and optimistic. But they often get too caught up with their emotions and problems and tend to forget to have fun. They become moody, anxious and stubborn and can spoil a party or an event with their constant cribbing.

Capricorn

Though Capricorns love to party, they are often caught up with work and responsibilities. They are workaholics and work before everything. This often comes in their way of having fun and you can see them frantically creating a presentation on their laptop in the middle of a party!

Virgo

Since Virgos are always focusing on details and getting things just right, they feel guilty while having fun. They feel as if they are cheating on their work by partying all night, and tend to overthink. They have very high standards set for themselves which often stops them from letting loose.

Cancer

Since Cancerians are overly sensitive and emotional, they are overly cautious while talking to someone as they think that they might hurt other people’s feelings. They also are a little too touchy about things and can’t take a joke on themselves or be sporting enough to deal with some sarcasm that comes their way.

