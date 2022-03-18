Libra to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who make the best allies

It is long believed that there is no greater power than that of true friendship. And while friends can be many, there few who make it to your ride or die squad. When you’re backed in a corner, just feeling blue or have an ethical conundrum, there are few you can count on to back you up and stand by you. So, today, we look at a few zodiac signs who make the best allies and will stay with you through thick and thin.

Cancer

By nature, the crab is designed to never quit in the face of danger, they may retreat to their shell and be silent for a bit. But you can count on them to never leave you alone. This water sign will happily stay by your side and help you weather many storms with their wise advice and stability.

Taurus

The stoic and steadfast influence of Taurus is one that you would be lucky to have in your life. These are people who believe that their close friends are family and would do anything short of giving up a limb for them. They have a bad ability of never being able to say ‘no’, which is a bane for them but a boon for their friends.

Libra

Libra are exceptionally insightful and can devise practical solutions to most problems or situations in life. Since they are people pleasers, you wouldn’t even have to beg them for help for they would be the first to jump to your aid and would willingly oblige.

Scorpio

There’s no better person to have in your corner than a vindictive Scorpion. For while you may never anticipate underhanded attacks, the scorpion specializes in doing this. They are experts in subterfuge and will spot your enemies from a mile away, which can make them a valuable ally to have on your side.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

