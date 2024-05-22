Libra to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Avoid Over-analyzing Their Breakup

Ending a romance often brings a tumultuous time in peoples’ lives when they sort through complex feelings for their former beau. Some star signs find that a breakup triggers a cascade of emotions in their hearts, ranging from anger and sadness to confusion or self-doubt. Hence, they choose not to delve into a relentless cycle of mulling over every facet of the relationship. Instead, they like to move past the situation by compartmentalizing their feelings for their ex-flame in a healthy manner.

In fact, they heartily recommend having a balanced approach to healing by avoiding dissecting every conversation they had with their ex. By choosing to accept the state of things, they feel liberated and do not succumb to the quagmire of over-analysis. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Geminis tend to be straightforward and action-oriented souls. They prefer dealing with things head-on rather than dwelling upon them, as they are innately inclined toward self-preservation. So, when faced with emotional distress, these air signs like to shield themselves from further pain. They know that looking back at text messages from their ex or speaking to mutual friends about the breakup can prolong the agony for them. Therefore, they decide not to scrutinize every spoken word or ruminate about what could have been if they had done things differently.

Intriguingly, after the end of a romance, most Geminis are more likely to focus on moving past the heartbreak rather than mulling over what went wrong. They feel that finding new adventures is a more alluring alternative to feeling stuck in analysis paralysis.

Intriguingly, after the end of a romance, most Geminis are more likely to focus on moving past the heartbreak rather than mulling over what went wrong. They feel that finding new adventures is a more alluring alternative to feeling stuck in analysis paralysis.

Aquarians are quite committed in their relationships. So when someone terminates their bond of love, these Water-bearers (the symbol of Aquarius) can be deeply hurt. Hence, they try to shift their focus away from emotional turmoil by engaging in various hobbies and striking up conversations with old friends. They do their best to reflect on the breakup as little as possible because they do not wish to wallow in the depths of their sorrow for long. Moreover, these air signs prefer to keep themselves mentally stimulated and busy.

Therefore, they choose not to rehash the past as it may let feelings of self-doubt or inadequacy creep in. Hence, even if they crave closure in the aftermath of a breakup, they deny themselves the quest for answers from their ex. Instead of going on a pursuit of fault and blame, Aquarians like to free themselves by escaping the cycle of self-criticism and moving on from their beau.

Pisces have a natural optimism and a love for freedom that helps them see the conclusion of a relationship as an opportunity for emotional growth. They’re keen on overcoming the pain of the breakup rather than dissecting the situation endlessly. This is why Pisces distract themselves by taking quick getaways with friends or family members. They wish to avoid replaying scenarios in their mind in search of absolution only to berate themselves for their perceived shortcomings.

So whether their breakup was mutual or initiated by their ex, Pisces opt to forgive them for everything and accept the current status of their union. They feel that closure is about letting go rather than getting the clarity they seek from their former lover. This insight helps them avert instances of over-analyzing their bond with their ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend.

Libras are known for their rationality and innate sense of self-reliance. They may be keen on understanding what caused the breakup if their mate broke things off. But they know that they’re likely to get bogged down by emotions if they overthink every detail. Hence, they like to focus on their future plans and maintain a sense of detachment from the past.

Furthermore, these wise air signs believe that the time they had with their ex is immutable. This is why they fear that pondering over it too much may blind them to the romantic possibilities that are yet to come their way.

Above all, these zodiacs know that constantly rehashing what transpired between them and their boo could reopen wounds and impede their healing process. This makes them instinctively recognize the futility of dwelling on the minute aspects of their breakup. So, they consciously vow to redirect their focus toward self-care.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

