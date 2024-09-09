Libra to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Attracted to Emotionally Unavailable People

Many individuals genuinely believe that discovering true love necessitates taking chances on people they like. Because of this, they're always eager to give it their all, regardless of whether or not the feelings are reciprocated right away. So, on their quest for everlasting love, some star signs may unknowingly become attached to someone who is not always emotionally invested in them.

Even though they may not be the kind of people who fall in love at first sight, they feel interested in people and have a hard time giving up. In fact, many of these folks ideate their couple names and even consider who will take whose last name if they eventually get married. Take a look at who they are:

Capricorn

Even if they aren't aware of it, this earth sign is constantly on the lookout for their perfect match. So, when Capricorns meet someone fascinating, they are patient and slowly get to know them before romancing them. Since they are aware that building a new connection is a process that requires work, they don't get easily disenchanted.

They would be the first to reach out and politely ask out their crush. They may even study their interests to have something in common to talk about. And as soon as they feel safe in their friendship, Capricorn starts falling in love. But they do not stop to consider whether the object of their affection is reciprocating their interest. Having said that, they can get attached to people who do not always prioritize them.

Libra

This air sign has a lot of love to give. So, instead of feeling guilty about their past breakups, Libras take the opportunity to learn from the experiences and try again. They make ardent attempts at dating, but finding real love is not always so simple. Libra knows that they may have to kiss a lot of frogs along the way, but they would rather try their best than give up. So, on their love quest, they have a propensity to develop attachments too fast.

They frequently attempt to turn casual companions into something more and feel disappointed if they fail to forge a new relationship. A particularly strong attraction to someone can even make them lose their sense of reason. This sometimes causes them to chase emotionally unavailable people who aren't always interested in them.

Aries

Even though Aries don't typically fall in love quickly, they have a great propensity for getting attached to someone they’re attracted to. At first, it may be difficult for them to risk everything for just one person.

But when Aries wants to win someone over, they treat them like royalty and convince themselves that they are the right partner even if they happen to be distant or unemotional. So, once this happens, it may take the Ram (the symbol of Aries) months or years to move on from unrequited love.

Virgo

While dating, Virgos dream of a devoted relationship with lots of tenderness. So, their love for their friend or co-worker intensifies when they share the same hobbies. If they adore their crush, they never stop to think that perhaps the individual is acting distant because they are uninterested in this earth sign.

After all, Virgos get attached easily and tend to go the extra mile for emotionally unavailable people before they realize their folly. In fact, it's common for Virgos to feel madly in love one minute and question how they could have met someone so quickly the next.

As soon as they feel a minor crush, some of the aforementioned zodiac signs develop strong attachments for people. But over time, they understand that not every aspect of their crush can be witnessed at first glance. So, they start to watch out for red flags in their potential partners.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

