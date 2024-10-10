Libra to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Make Family Holidays the Stage for Their Wedding Proposal

In the course of a relationship, two lovers are likely to experience several exciting milestones. They'll go on their first date, share their first kiss, and perhaps even experience moving in together. But the most joyous of these occasions is when their bae pops the question and proposes marriage.

Indeed, some star signs are probably nervous as well as pleased to be taking such a gigantic step with their significant other. So, in their eyes, there’s no better place to propose than on a family trip where their parents can witness the moment. Take a sneak peek at who these zodiac signs are:

Aries

Aries, symbolized by the Ram, would consider every way possible to offer up their undying love to their boo. But the one thing they would be certain they need is their family in attendance when popping the question. To achieve such a proposal, they usually choose a vacation destination they all can travel to.

Plus, they've probably been on enough group trips to be accustomed to the dynamics of group travel. So, they hope to hold their bae’s hand and introduce them to their potential in-laws while throwing a delightful party to celebrate their new engagement with their clan.

Pisces

When Pisces is planning the ideal proposal, they ask their lover to invite their parents on a vacation with their family. They wish to plan the perfect pre-proposal holiday, so they ensure that their partner never has to agree to an itinerary that is not to their liking.

They are forever courteous and are on their best behavior on a lengthy family vacation because they wish to include their bae’s parents in the festivities while introducing both clans. Then ultimately, they may plan a beautiful date for their bae in an exotic locale where they can offer an everlasting commitment to their boo with their family looking on happily.

Sagittarius

While planning a shared trip, Sagittarius will usually brief their boo on every detail regarding their family members, including their preferred vacation activities. Most likely, a significant portion of Sagittarius’ holiday will be spent with their family. But the Sag will think about scheduling some alone time with their partner as well. After all, when Sagittarius and their partner are dating, they realize how well they get along when they are alone together.

So, they want to recreate that same sense of ease. Sagittarius accomplishes this by stealing away brief moments of alone time with their partner prior to popping the question to them. And when the time is right, they would be likely to get down on one knee and offer their bae a ring as a surprise as their parents cheer them on!

Libra

When Libra has started to date someone they wish to be together with forever, they decide to take their lover on a family holiday. After all, when it comes to choosing what feels right, they deem that there is never a time that is too soon to propose. Whether they take a family trip a month after starting dating or a year after being together, Libras deem that being comfortable with their mate is key.

So, they plan to take in scenic views while envisioning a future together. They may then book a couple’s spa date or a hike together to pamper their mate. Following this, they choose to have their parents around them when they promise their boo to be together forever.

If you want your family to have a share in this exciting milestone as a couple, focus on enjoying your holiday. At the same time, make sure to emphasize that your partner should feel completely free to move at their own pace.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

