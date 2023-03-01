Libra to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Struggle to Feel Accepted at Their Workplace

Not everyone is outstanding at networking or a social butterfly in their place of work. Some star signs can always be seen hanging out in the corner of their office during lunch break or skulking away with a cup of coffee. The truth is that they may be able to set goals and perform well at work, but they struggle to be accepted by their coworkers. Take a look at who the star signs are and the facets of their personalities that make them feel neglected in their offices.

Many Libras fail to comprehend the corporate culture where they work. They can't be expected to play the game, as they don't like to be involved in office politics. Some Libras are also introverts and struggle to understand what is and is not acceptable behavior in social settings. They lack conversational skills and often stick to the basics and avoid networking, which makes them outcasts.

2. Aries

Nobody likes arrogance, especially in their colleagues. This is one of the reasons why Aries is shunned at times by coworkers because this fire sign is overly confident. In most cases, their inner voice occasionally expresses some amount of resentment at being given instructions at work. Hence, their colleagues consider this a warning sign and prefer to alienate Aries at the office.

3. Scorpio

The prideful Scorpios lack an understanding of what to talk about at work. Their lack of kindness toward coworkers initially may cause them to be exiled from most outings with colleagues after work. No matter how hard Scorpio attempts to hide their inner thoughts of selfishness, they have a sneaky way of emerging, and their coworkers dislike them as a result.

4. Leo

Leo is known to be poor at time management. This impacts their work performance as well. It is often the reason why others in the office decide not to work with the Lion. Some Leos struggle to feel accepted in their workspace because their manager will perceive them as sluggish, inconsiderate, and a risk to their team and the workplace culture because they manage time poorly.

When at work, these zodiac signs spend time with themselves, sometimes with their laptop, a book, or a cup of coffee. Unable to gain their coworkers' acceptance, they soon start to favor their own company rather than seeking validation from others.