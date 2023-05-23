Libra to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Wait for a Lover to Ride in on a White Horse And Woo Them

Being courted by someone you're gradually falling in love with is one of the most fascinating feelings a person can experience. When you finally find the person you've been looking for, your life might feel like it’s complete. Some star signs hope to be wined and dined by this individual until they’re pleased as punch. They want to be treated like royalty in the process of being wooed. They eagerly and patiently await the moment their soulmate will ride in on a white horse. Furthermore, they seek the intimacy of a long-term relationship in which they can express “I love you” without fear of their partner's reaction. Take a look at who they are:

1. Aquarius

Aquarians have more patience and curiosity than any other sign. They are frequently portrayed as having crushes on everyone. And, while their high level of taste should be considered before making such a reductive statement, the truth is that they hope to be wooed. They await a partner who treats them with respect and asks for their consent. When they do date exclusively, they want the passion to never die. After all, intimacy is their top focus in one-on-one relationships. Perhaps this is why even though everyone thinks of Aquarius as emotionally distant, they're actually seeking equilibrium in a relationship. This means they're always looking for ways to connect on a deeper level. They’re always on the lookout for someone who is worth sinking their anchor and staying put for.

2. Cancer

Cancerians flourish when they're on the move. They can charm everyone and never run out of gossip, ideas, or theories to share thanks to their innate knowledge and charisma. They will take the lead and keep others laughing late into the night, even if their date is unable to hold a conversation. This is why they crave a lover who is naturally smart and engaging. This means that they will go out with anyone who promises to charm them when it comes to dating. So, while they may become closer after a first date, Cancer needs to know that interactions with them will never be dull. So, they wait for a lover to ride in on a white horse and woo them. When they think of the long-term, all they want is a lover who flies them off on enchanting vacations and works to build a financial stronghold with them. Once they meet this person, this sweet moonchild would prefer to skip straight from the first date to the wedding vows!

3. Aries

Aries are all about devotion and love to be wooed. They are naturally inquisitive people who are not afraid to ask their date charming questions. They may disarm even the most introverted individuals and win their hearts. These tenacious, faithful Rams fall fast and hard, frequently for people who don't deserve it. These adoring fire signs are so anxious to start a relationship that they'll easily agree to exclusivity with someone who has done their best to woo them. Above all, Aries prefer excitement, regularity, and familiarity in relationships. This is why they prefer to look for love in the past rather than putting themselves out there with new people. Ultimately, they are looking for one-on-one partnerships that will help them grow and broaden their knowledge. They are content to spend time with multiple dates until they find their perfect adventure partner.

Advertisement

4. Libra

Libras want their dates to be memorable, loud, and, to be honest, intimate. They enjoy treating their dates to extravagant lunches. However, they enjoy variety in their dating life. They're never too eager to settle down at first, so if you're on a date with a Libra, set your expectations for a nice time rather than a long time. This is mainly because they are holding out for the one individual who will whisk them off their feet and pamper them. They are looking for a companion who can balance their energy and calm them down. And until they meet that individual this air sign is the zodiac's ultimate flirt.

Since each person is unique, they each have their own style of connecting with their bae. Some people fall in love quickly, while others take their time believing in others. The aforementioned star signs are thrill-seekers who are looking for a companion to share the highs and lows of life with, and they will be willing to put their egos aside for them. They are having the big picture in mind and hence, they will want stability in love.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 11 Mistakes Leo Women Tend to Make in Relationships

Here's The Truth About Capricorn Man and Aquarius Woman Compatibility

10 Libra Woman Personality Traits That Stand Out