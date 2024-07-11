Libra to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Submissive in Relationships to Keep the Peace

Most people notice that power struggles between couples result in a tug of war and conflicts that could erode the bonds of love. This is why a few zodiac signs devise intriguing ways to protect their relationship by taking a passive stance when necessary. In their eyes, taking a more submissive role can strike a balance where each partner can play to their strengths and support each other. So, they like to be a stabilizing influence for their bae by stepping back and seeing the bigger picture.

In fact, their love and concern for their mate often supersede their ego, which is when they opt to put their partner first. Moreover, they deem that being submissive in love needs patience and self-control. So, they try their hand at compromising in some situations to keep the peace with their mate, as they believe this skill would also help them in other areas of life. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

As an air sign symbolized by the Water-bearer, Aquarius is always thrilled to be titivated by the first pangs of love. They feel butterflies in their stomach at the mere sight of their bae and love to nurture their bond with their mate as their affection grows over time. Perhaps this is the reason why independent, yet emotionally sensitive Aquarius come to treasure their relationships so deeply.

In fact, they merrily go the extra mile to keep their partners happy and avoid frequent spats even if it means that they’re the submissive partner among the two. Moreover, they feel that consciously taking a more yielding role, can create a safe space for heartfelt communication and vulnerability. So, they make this dynamic to help their mate feel secure in expressing their joys and woes openly.

When it comes to empathy, Pisces take the lead among all the water signs, for these folks are naturally compassionate souls. They enter relationships with hearts full of love and tend to be more submissive as they do not bat an eyelid while choosing to be passive to keep the peace. In fact, they would even do so at the expense of their own desires because they want to avoid disagreements and show a certain regard for their boo’s opinions.

At the same time, they have a healthy sense of self-esteem. So, they ensure that they receive respect and love in return from their partner in addition to lots of affection and attention. Over time, Pisces know that this leads to a balanced dynamic with a give and take of tender care without making it necessary to keep a scoreboard of who won the last spat, which would be spiteful. What’s more, is that these fish (the symbol of Pisces) see submissiveness, as a gateway to emotional closeness and trust.

Even though this water sign is known for being sensitive in love, Cancerians do have moments where they are exceptionally headstrong. However, they choose not to assert dominance and instead, be more submissive in a relationship to build a steady partnership. They eagerly listen to their boo’s perspective and try to find common ground despite having a different outlook on life.

This skill of theirs aids them in de-escalating tense situations. As a result, they have a relationship where there are no ultimatums, set rules, or even violent confrontations that stem from obstinate souls who are unwilling to be cooperative.

You would be hard-pressed to find a more intelligent and level-headed star sign on the zodiac wheel than Libra. These air signs are represented by the Scales and it is also why they strive for balance in their love connections. They are wise enough to know that despite what others may believe, submissiveness in the face of love doesn’t necessarily mean that they have little respect for themselves.

Indeed, they deem that it can reflect a deep reverence and fondness for their boo and the love they share. So, they eagerly set their ego aside in relationships and sometimes acquiesce to prioritize the relationship’s harmony, especially when their bae has a long weary day where they seek solace and love over conflict due to differing opinions.

Considering the stance these zodiac signs decide to take in relationships, we see that their submissiveness in love is often misunderstood. Far from being a sign of weakness, their meekness can speak volumes of the empathy and commitment these individuals bring to their bond.

