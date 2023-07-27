Libra to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Play Mediators to Mend Fences Between Quarrelling Friends

Playing the role of a mediator when friends argue can be challenging, but it can also be a rewarding way to help pals resolve their conflicts. Well, the natives of a few star signs are proud of their ability to strengthen friendships among people who may be warring. Known for their straightforwardness and camaraderie, they can offer a fresh perspective on conflicts and encourage friends to focus on the bigger picture. They artfully egg them on to brainstorm and find a compromise that works for everyone involved. In fact, it is their positive and adventurous nature that inspires quarreling buddies to let go of grudges and move forward. Take a look at who they are:

1. Libra

Libras are known for their strong sense of justice. But what many people probably don’t realize is that these air signs are often open-minded, innovative, and fair-minded folks. They are excellent mediators and have a natural ability to see both sides of an argument. Their heart goes out to people who are upset, and their diplomatic approach makes them adept at helping friends find common ground. Even when they are asked to give an objective viewpoint on the situation, they do so cautiously. They are aware that their mates might get caught up in their emotions and lose sight of the bigger picture. So, they use their perspective to help them see things from a different angle. Libras always see that not all arguments can be resolved immediately or with their intervention alone. So, they do back off if the conflict is deep-seated or ongoing. These air signs know that their best bet is to offer support and encouragement as their besties continue to work through their issues.

2. Cancer

Individuals of this water sign see their friends as the apple of their eye. They can sense the emotions and needs of others, making them great at diffusing tense situations. When a couple of their coworkers or buddies happen to have a tiff, they begin looking for shared interests between them to smooth things over. Cancerians see shared hobbies as a great starting point for mending the fence. They then use their gift of the gab to regale them about the importance of their friendship and mutual respect. These Crabs like to listen actively to what others are saying, so as to understand their perspectives. After all, being patient and showing empathy comes easily to a Cancerian. These water signs avoid taking sides or letting emotions dictate their actions. Their sole goal is to facilitate communication and understanding, not add fuel to the fire.

3. Gemini

Geminis are the most sought-after folks the moment there’s a spat in their friend group. These angels are smooth talkers who can facilitate open and honest conversations between friends. Once they have a better understanding of the issues involved, these air signs suggest potential options that might help their pals bury the hatchet. They can help their buddies see things from different angles and encourage unconventional solutions to problems. Gemini’s desire for progress and harmony can be instrumental in resolving disputes. Yet, they avoid jumping the gun for they know how solving conflicts can take time. These air signs are aware that both friends may need space to reflect and process their feelings. So, Geminis are patient and give them the time they need while gently reminding them of the importance of resolving the issue.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

When their friends are bickering, Pisces is called upon to skillfully mediate. They have a talent for placing themselves in the shoes of others, which allows them to understand the core causes of problems. Their nonjudgmental and loving character frequently brings feuding friends together. These water signs are excellent at reminding their pals that the goal is to improve their friendship rather than to win an argument. Pisceans advise them to find a solution that benefits both parties. They accomplish this by assisting their buddies in determining the root causes of their squabble. These discerning water signs recognize that surface-level disagreements can sometimes disguise deeper problems or unmet demands. As a result, they request that they communicate their actual feelings so that peace can reign over the kinship.

These star signs excel in creating a safe and non-judgmental space where their friends can express themselves freely. They encourage them to humbly communicate their feelings while extending the olive branch and avoid blaming or accusing each other as they build bridges once more.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Here's The Truth About Gemini Man and Cancer Woman Compatibility

Understanding the Compatibility Between a Cancer Man and Scorpio Woman

Here's The Truth About Libra Man and Scorpio Woman Compatibility