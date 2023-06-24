Libra to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Create Wonderful Bedtime Routines for Their Kids

There’s no denying the fact that all infants, toddlers, and even teenagers have one thing in common – their need for a calming nightly siesta. And right from decking up the kids’ bedroom to reading them fairy stories, and even selecting the perfect night lamp, a few zodiac signs leave no stone unturned to ascertain that their brood gets the restful slumber they deserve. After all, their children’s comfort is the most important thing to them. They know that longer and later naps can make it difficult for youngsters to sleep at night. So, they take special care to ensure their little ones have a wonderful nighttime routine to help them drift off in a snooze. Take a look at who they are:

1. Libra

Shortly after embracing parenthood, Libra consistently studies the best bedtime routines for their infants. They usually settle on one that begins around the same time each night to promote a healthy sleep pattern. They ensure their younger wards take a bath to relax and feel comfortable. They then read them a lovely story by animating the voices of characters and tucking them in. But for older offspring, the pattern may involve a quiet conversation about how their school day went, followed by some time alone to unwind before lights down. This is Libra’s way of giving their kids space while still ascertaining that they check in on them. They guarantee that their youngster feels safe at night knowing that the Libra mom or dad is napping just a couple of doors away!

2. Taurus

Taureans make doting dads and moms, who make a huge deal of examining any noise and lighting in their child's bedroom. They wish to ascertain that the bedroom is not too bright or too raucous for the tiny tots to sleep. They may also tell them that there are no monsters under the cot. After all, their kid’s comfort and protection are the most important to Taurus. So, if their young ones are afraid of going to bed or being alone in the dark, the Bulls praise and reward them anytime they are brave. As a part of a healthy nightly routine, they also encourage washing up and avoiding terrifying TV shows, films, and computer games prior to bed. Some of these earth signs may choose to install a night light that might help some youngsters who are frightened of sleeping in the darkness! Safety and comfort and the highlight of a Taurus’ bedtime routine for their toddlers.

3. Leo

Leos tend to pay great attention to the baby’s nursery or bedroom by designing it artfully with pastel colors, jungle themes, or cartoon characters. Some of them choose a dim, warm-colored globe over a bright, white, cool-colored lamp if their kids hope to use a nightlight. But above all, Leos can be quite strict parents who want to make sure their babies get the rest they need at night. Many Lions believe that slumber could be suppressed and delayed when toddlers stare at televisions, computer screens, phones, and tablets. So, they ask them to turn off electronic gadgets for at least one hour before going to bed. They may also ban screens away from their child's bedroom at night and decrease the lights prior to bedtime for preschoolers and younger wards.

4. Cancer

Cancers are very involved parents who wish to maintain consistent sleep and waking hours for their little ones. So, each day, they steadily keep their child's bedtime and wake-up timings within 1-2 hours of each other. In their mind, this helps to keep the baby's body clock on a good schedule. Hence, if their son or daughter is over the age of five and still napping during the day, Crabs limit their siesta to no more than 20 minutes and no later than early afternoon. Cancerians believe that it's a great concept for weekends, vacations, and school days. Furthermore, they often advise their friends and relatives to do the same while keeping older children's naps short and early. They are also big fans of encouraging the apple of their eye to unwind before going to bed. They set about starting a wonderful routine where their teenage children unwind by reading a book, listening to soothing music, or practicing relaxation breathing techniques.

The aforementioned star signs insist on a delightful nightly routine for their little ones because they want them to unwind before going to bed and have sweet dreams. So, if their child usually takes longer than 30 minutes to fall asleep, they ensure that they get a longer wind-down period before turning out the lights. In their eyes, there’s no compromising on their ward’s quality of slumber!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

