Libra to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Raise Their Sons to Embrace Their Feelings

Oftentimes, males are expected to be strong, athletic, unfeeling, and rough. Sadly, they are pressured to fit into this "stoic and silent box," which undermines their sense of self-worth and self-confidence. But luckily, things are changing. People are now more cautious while raising kids; they refrain from punishing boys for being sensitive or humiliating them for it. In fact, the natives of the following star signs ensure that their boys are reared in an appropriate setting that values their sensitivity by teaching them to embrace their feelings.

1. Virgo

Virgo mothers and fathers always put effort to understand and accept the vulnerability of their boys. For instance, they ensure that they avoid reacting badly or making their son feel awful about sobbing during a movie or crying when he gets hurt. Although attitudes can be hard to alter, they know their son's happiness and self-worth depend on their acceptance, so they always teach him to embrace his feelings.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio encourages their kids to rethink societal norms of what it means to be a man. They reassure them that having empathy and expressing emotion are perfectly acceptable. And that they don’t always have to put on a brave face or banish their tears in tough situations. Furthermore, they ensure that their extended family is also embracing supportive parenting techniques toward the kids.

3. Leo

Leo understands that kids want and need boundaries. But mild discipline, such as coming down on their level and speaking without yelling, will be much more successful. They are always mindful of the way they speak and how loud they are speaking to the women in the house as well as their sons and daughters. This helps make sure that their boys grow up to respect all genders and become non-violent beings.

4. Libra

Libra has a simple parenting style that reinforces the notion that no matter what, one must embrace kids for who they are. This is why they talk to their son about growing up as a feminist in addition to being a man. They talk about the value of sensitive guys and how courage and strength may take many different forms. This helps the boys grow into caring and conscientious men.

The aforementioned zodiac signs ensure that their boys are never afraid of being vulnerable or opening up to others. They also provide their sons with caring, dependable male role models who set a good example for them.

