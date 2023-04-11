Libra to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Tend to Idealize Their First Love

One of the most wonderful experiences in life is falling in love. Many say that first love is hard to forget. For most people, first love is characterized by idealism, naivete, deep attachment, reciprocal engagement, and a deep sense of optimism. Some star signs hope for a relationship that not only makes them feel amazing but also gives them energy and the drive to live life to the fullest. Well, it would be fantastic if we could love in a way that would always provide our lovers with complete happiness and exhilaration. Yet, when they fall for someone, some zodiac signs tend to romanticize first love and give it an unattainable meaning. Take a look at who they are:

Well, it would be fantastic if we could love in a way that would always provide our lovers with complete happiness and exhilaration. Yet, when they fall for someone, some zodiac signs tend to romanticize first love and give it an unattainable meaning. Take a look at who they are:

1. Leo

This fire sign frequently idealizes love and tends to believe that everything is predetermined. Hence, they think that putting in effort and fighting to have a committed and fulfilling relationship is unnecessary. They rely on their first love, hoping that the relationship will prevail, no matter the ups and downs. They don't see their love interest as a flawed human; but regard them as flawless, superior, and unfailing (to Leo and everyone else). However, this fire sign must grasp that exaggerating someone's positive traits isn't the only way to elevate them. They forget that true love necessitates hard work, ingenuity, and frequent sacrifice from both parties.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio holds the opinion that everyone has a soul mate. The likelihood that Scorpio’s first love will be seen as extraordinary and ideal increases when there is an emphasis on connection, such as sharing and talking between them and their boo. It can cause them to believe that their destined loved one would never harm them. Sadly, just because someone falls in love doesn't mean they entirely put their selfishness and other shortcomings behind them in the real world. Scorpio finds it difficult to see someone for who they truly are when they idealize them and ignore their shortcomings. Scorpio’s unique expression may suffer once they unnecessarily elevate someone. When Scorpio realizes this, it is an unpleasant awakening.

3. Taurus

Once the teenage Bull falls for someone, the person they loved may always hold a particular heartfelt attachment to them. Deep connections of the heart for a Taurus are so magical and satisfying that they might make them lose sight of reality. Their perception of their crush may be skewed as a consequence of what Taurus encounters as a result of the emotional relationship, in addition to their shortcomings and wants. However, it's also probable that this won't be sufficient to establish and keep a committed bond with their lover. Everyone has flaws, and we all struggle with love. But Taurus tends to lose sight of the realities of the person when they build up their mate in their minds as they idealize first love.

Advertisement

4. Libra

Adoring someone is an emotion that is worth having. And it's beneficial to recognize, value, and emphasize the positive traits of the people you love. Yet, elevating someone can be risky and detrimental on several levels. Libras fail to understand that these strong emotions can be overwhelming. They tend to idealize love and might be let down later when the romance fizzles out or problems arise. In the initial flush of first love, Librans put their flame on a pedestal and worship them. Additionally, they admire traits their bae doesn't even possess and fail to see their flaws. They desire for their cherished one to be present everywhere and fail to let go in the event of a breakup.

It is more common for people who married their first love to remain in love, to have never considered ending their relationship, and to be confident that they will be together forever. But this is the ideal scenario that might not always come to pass. The emotional maturity of individuals during their first love is a strong influence and a major contributor to their relationship’s eventual outcomes. The aforementioned signs tend to assume that their perfect match is infallible. But they must come to understand that everyone is flawed in their special way and that no one can live up to their expectations of perfection.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 12 Memes to Perfectly Encapsulate Leo Energy

Understanding the compatibility between a Scorpio Man and Cancerian Woman

8 Aquarius Male Personality Traits That Stand Out