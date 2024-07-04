Libra to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Accept Lovers for Who They Are Rather Than What They Could Be

When thinking about the person we may fall for someday, most of us tend to visualize a perfect dreamboat that brings a spate of alluring qualities to the table. But some star signs prefer not to ideate a checklist of ideal traits, and value their crush’s true self instead. So, right from loving them for their strengths to accepting their weaknesses and quirks, these zodiacs do it all.

In their eyes, seeing their lover for who they are, rather than focusing on what they could become one day in the distant future is the first step on their dating journey. Therefore, they neither seek perfection nor put any pressure on their bae to change for the better. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Right from the time they begin dating, these air signs hope to strike a wholesome balance in their love life and work. They strive for humility and understanding in love rather than merely fixating on finding a mate who ticks every box on their relationship checklist. This is precisely why Libras see the wisdom in accepting their partners' qualities and flaws alike. Even so, they know that society often stresses personal victories and achievements, which can compel people to relentlessly try to be a better version of themselves.

However, they want to ensure that their lover never feels this pressure from them, and instead, only feels the soothing comfort of their company. So, Libras lower their expectations and avoid forcing their boo to change in any way. Moreover, they build their boyfriend or girlfriend’s confidence by letting them know they are valued for who they are.

As dreamers, Pisces spend many years ideating the sort of love bond they may have someday. Perhaps this is why many of them like to date people who are beautiful inside out rather than merely seeking physical attraction. What’s more, is that they hope to offer their bae unconditional love while looking for ways to improve the intimacy of their bond.

Hence, they like to be mindful of the present moment and appreciate their partner's current qualities rather than pushing them to do better as an individual. Moreover, Pisces’ affection does not depend on their mate’s success in their professional life, for this water sign regularly expresses gratitude for them.

Many Cancers tend to be shy individuals during their childhood. So, they spend long spells of time silently observing the world around them and develop a unique sense of empathy. They recognize that everyone has imperfections, be it their tutors, besties, parents, or even their crush. This is why they neither see their own parents as superheroes nor do they idealize their lovers by putting them on a pedestal. In fact, these water signs tend to become incredibly mature from the moment they are teenagers.

So, when they set out on dates as adults, they set realistic expectations for their boo, and learn to accept people as they are. They prefer to fall in love with who their bae is today, rather than a fictional future person they could become someday. In their eyes, this helps avoid disappointment and frustration. Nevertheless, they accept that change is inevitable, so they are open to growing together with their mate over time.

When they’re struck by a cherub-cheeked Cupid’s arrow, Taurus natives rarely fall in love with someone exactly like themselves. They are folks who tend to attract people who challenge them in thrilling ways. They like to embrace and celebrate the differences between them and their mate. In Taurus’ opinion, these variances add richness to the relationship, so they value their bae’s perspectives while appreciating them for who they are.

Whether they’re book lovers dating someone who hates reading novels, or introverts who are in love with an extrovert, Taureans never plead their boo to change. Once they commit, they value each of their bae’s existing qualities rather than looking forward to what could become.

Indeed, these folks care for their partners unconditionally and never feel that accepting each other as they are means settling for less. Even if they come across a more attractive or talented individual later, they do not indulge in comparison or expect their mate to evolve to conform to the person they always dreamt of. They adore their lover just the way they are!

