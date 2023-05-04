Libra to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Reschedule Plans Last Minute as They Often Run Late

While being punctual is certainly a coveted attribute, some people can behave unexpectedly. It is not necessarily a terrible thing. However, their propensity for deep contemplation may mean they are too engaged with their ideas or artistic pursuits to be aware of their tardiness. Some of these individuals frequently project confidence, so even if they consistently arrive late, people are likely to overlook it or allow them to get away with it. However, it can be quite irksome for their partners or pals when they are always running late and calling for a raincheck last minute. So, read on, for the horoscope signs that are most likely to postpone or cancel plans are listed below.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio is the zodiac sign that exhibits the most spontaneity. That makes this water sign extremely attractive and fun to hang out with, but difficult to actually meet. With this sign, you never really know what to anticipate, but the best approach to get the opposite result is to try to pressure them into making a decision. This is a sign that insists on maintaining their freedom of choice at all times; any attempt to the contrary is essentially a promise of plans being canceled. There is nothing more exciting than a crazy night out with a hot Scorpio buddy. Thus, it can be difficult to be annoyed with them even though their tardiness can be extremely unpleasant. Even while it's never enjoyable to receive a last-minute text asking for a raincheck or outright canceling, keep in mind that worse things may have happened, which may be causing this water sign to reschedule your plans.

2. Pisces

Pisces will likely make plans and then question their decision to make plans. In other words, a tendency to rethink things can make them late for pretty much everything. It is never the case that a Pisces is intentionally being unreliable. But sometimes circumstances arise that make it difficult for them to balance their social schedules or make them feel less motivated to follow through on plans. They may always intend to be on time, but sometimes they feel the need to justify their tardiness. But their brain questions everything, including what to wear, when to depart, and the best course of action. When it comes to actually making it to places on time, they are their own worst adversary. Sure, that's annoying and kind of rude, but at least Pisces give their friends a heads-up. This lets them anticipate it and cushions the blow if they cancel shortly before the scheduled meeting.

3. Gemini

The one thing you should know about Geminis is that they always seem to gravitate toward whatever is currently grabbing their attention. If you are the kind of person who can provide Geminis with the mental stimulation and excitement they need, this air sign will be the center of attention on your date. However, if another activity or person catches their attention, this pliable air sign can quickly veer off course. This is especially if you've only recently been friends. Because they believe the rules don't apply to them, Geminis are perpetually late. Additionally, they have a flair for the theatrical, so by entering last, they will immediately take center stage, which is precisely where they like to be. The good news is that although they may flake out and cancel plans sometimes, it is likely that they will apologize because this Mercury-ruled sign is an excellent communicator. At the very least, Geminis will text you to let you know they won't be able to attend.

4. Libra

As long as they eventually show up, Libras make great friends. When it comes to last-minute cancellations, this sign is not selfish or careless; it's simply that they have a hard time with being punctual. Libras make plans with the best of intentions if anything. They probably also agreed to do five other things at the same time, which is the problem. This air sign tends to follow the wind since they are habitual overbookers who find it difficult to choose the appropriate course of action after they realize their error. The good news is that although Libras can be a little late at first if you become a true part of their life, they are incredibly loyal friends. Libras are great at prioritizing the people who are most important to them.

These star signs frequently reschedule appointments, but it's not because they want to spoil the experiences of others. Most of them cherish their friendships and are proud of their professions. They simply assume that without them, nothing will start. Being on time isn't important to these rulers of the zodiac wheel; it's only relative.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

