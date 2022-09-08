Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are the coolest teenagers and easy-going

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius-born teenagers are open-hearted, free-spirited and hold that go-with-flow nature. When it comes to exams or work, they never take things extremely seriously and they never believe in crying or crawling for whatever decision they take. These people try new things with much passion, without thinking of the consequences, therefore trying new things each and every day. They are filled with optimistic energy and take no time to push away the drama and pessimistic people from their life.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you

Also Read: Here’s how to get past the walls that your rebellious teenager puts up