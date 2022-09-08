Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are the coolest teenagers and easy-going
Being a teen is one of the toughest phases of life! For starters, leaping into adulthood is one big transformative change in itself. Moreover, stress and peer pressure can challenge you while taking a toll on your mental health. While most teenagers remain frustrated because of the terrible battles, some are cool, laid back, easy going and handle everything like a pro! Such people have an uber-cool personality and never worry about anything. With their spontaneous, free and mischievous demeanour, they tackle their life woes easily while burying their fears deep down. As per astrology, here is a list of the coolest and easy-going teenagers.
1. Libra
Teenagers with this zodiac sign are funny, open-minded and love their peace and sanity more than anything in life. They face difficult situations every day but with a smile on their face because of their positive perspective. Libra-born teens are quite helpful but they don't prefer getting involved in unwanted drama. They prefer to keep their playful side up and fancy sports and activities to satiate the kid in them.
2. Leo
Teens with this zodiac sign are highly optimistic and always want to achieve things without losing fun therefore they always remain happy and playful. These people believe in having a good time and carrying that playful vibes wherever they go. Even if they are suffering from a hard time or rough day, they prefer to deal with it most maturely by communicating it to their close friends.
3. Pisces
Pisces are of quite playful demeanour and love to live in their bubbles of imagination. Teenagers with this zodiac sign are artistic and therefore they forget about the world and their worries as they keep themselves involved in doing something creative. They delete the stress from their life by escaping into the world of fantasies.
4. Sagittarius
Sagittarius-born teenagers are open-hearted, free-spirited and hold that go-with-flow nature. When it comes to exams or work, they never take things extremely seriously and they never believe in crying or crawling for whatever decision they take. These people try new things with much passion, without thinking of the consequences, therefore trying new things each and every day. They are filled with optimistic energy and take no time to push away the drama and pessimistic people from their life.
Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you
