Libra to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Eager to Have Children Soon After Meeting Their Beau

The inhabitants of a few zodiac signs are utterly charmed by the innocence and charm of infants. In fact, the moment they see or hold a newborn baby, they have heartwarming reactions. They are filled with joy and overwhelmed by their maternal or paternal instincts suddenly kicking in. So, if they happen to be dating a new beau, they’re struck by the desire to have a little one with them.

Even if they had no current plans of being parents, such feelings may come on when they watch their classmates or even siblings having a fun day with their children. And that's about it! They would soon start to convince their bae that it may be time to talk about having babies. Take a sneak peek at who these zodiacs are:

Libra

Libras often end up coaching little leagues or being class teachers who appreciate working with children who are energetic toddlers. Their approach to any infant is to pamper them to bits. While baby-making may not be the first thing on their mind at all times, they adore nieces and nephews in their own clan. Over time, they can’t help but think that they want to build a family with the right person and have children who they can love, cherish, and protect.

So, be it their first date or their second, they may easily bring up the subject of kids to their boo. After all, not only do they dream of being parents, but Libra does not shy away from carrying out the tough parenting responsibilities. Therefore, they can rarely be talked out of having children once they make up their minds.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Even if people around them are irked by mischievous kids at a family gathering, you can count on Sagittarians to coddle the children. They aren't easily irritated when a child approaches them and requests that they dance with them or play games on their phone. They would most likely use it as an excuse to spend extra time with them.

Indeed, most Sagittarians desire a large family and are just waiting for the person with whom they can start their parenting journey. And even if their mate isn’t ready for kids yet, this fire sign may encourage their boo to get there soon, so they can plan to have children.

Capricorn

Almost every Capricorn will let out a merry sigh when they see a cute baby. This zodiac sign adores children and conveys this to their date right away. They value family and wish for a home with many children running around in their garden. In fact, one of the reasons why they make excellent uncles and aunts is because of their patience with little ones.

Advertisement

They understand how to be easy-going, caring, and devoted while also making things enjoyable and playful for the children around them. So, it comes as no surprise that the moment they get into a serious relationship, they want to explore the possibility of having children. They love to talk about parenting strategies for their future kids as well!

Cancer

Cancer is an empathetic water sign who is meant to be an excellent parental figure. Be it at the movie theater, sweet shop, or even the mall, their face lights up anytime they see a toddler. Even when it comes to little ones in their family, Cancer will gladly agree to cancel their date to babysit.

In fact, they adore the kids’ laugh and baby smell, so they can’t help but badger their boo to make a baby even if they have just started a committed relationship. They would rather spend their time planning for their future children than enjoying life solo or as a couple.

Advertisement

The aforementioned star signs have a lot of love to give, which is evident in their willingness to welcome parenthood. They are also great godparents who spoil their friends’ kids by procuring them pretty gifts!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Aquarius to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Wish for a Love Without Sacrifices