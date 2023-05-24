Libra to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Have Baby Fever Early in a Relationship

When they see or hold a tiny tot, some individuals become warmly overwhelmed. Even if they already have no current plans of being parents, they are struck by the desire to have a kid. In popular culture, this is referred to as baby fever. It appears to affect people from select zodiac signs more than others, as they are charmed by infants. Such feelings may come on when they watch their classmates or even siblings wandering about with small boys and girls. And that's about it! They would soon start to convince their bae that it is time to talk about having babies. They can rarely be talked out of having children once they wish to. So, take a look at the star signs who are very friendly with kids and also experience baby fever early on in a relationship.

1. Libra

Libras often end up coaching little league or being class teachers who appreciate children even when they are clumsy and energetic toddlers. Their approach to any infant is to pamper them to bits. While baby-making may not be the first thing on their mind at all times, they adore children in their family and accept them for who they are. Hence, they can’t help but wonder what their own kids would be like. They want to build a family with the right person and have great children who they will love, cherish, and protect at all costs. So, be it their first date or their second, they may easily bring up the subject of kids to their boo. Moreover, not only do they dream of being parents, but Libra does not shy away from carrying out the tough parenting responsibilities. A part of why they are wonderful with children is because they recall how well they were treated as pupils by teachers and coaches they grew up learning from.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarians sometimes only attend family gatherings because there will be children there. They aren't easily irritated when a child approaches them and requests that they dance with them or play games on their phone. They would most likely use it as an excuse to spend extra time with them. Sagittarius has desired a large family since they were old enough to date. And believe us when we say they are completely invested in babies. They're just waiting for the appropriate person with whom they can start their parenting journey. And even if their mate isn’t ready for kids yet, this fire sign may already have baby fever early in the relationship. They hope that their boo will soon get there so they can plan to have children.

3. Aquarius

Almost every Aquarius will let out a sigh when they see a cute baby. And we're not just talking about grown individuals; Aquarius teens enjoy babies as well. This zodiac sign has a natural affinity for children and conveys this to their date right away. They value family and enjoy the thought of a large family with many children running around in their garden. One of the reasons why they make excellent uncles and aunts is because of their patience with little ones. They understand how to be easy-going, caring, and devoted while also making things enjoyable and playful for the children around them. So, it comes as no surprise that the moment they get into a serious relationship, they want to explore the possibility of having children. They love to talk about their future kids as well!

4. Scorpio

This zodiac water sign was meant to be a parental figure. Scorpio is an empathetic sign, particularly concerning children. Be it at the movie theater, sweet shop, or even the mall, any moment they meet a toddler- it is almost like meeting a baby version of themselves! When it comes to little ones in their family, Scorpio will gladly agree to cancel their date to babysit. Since they would rather spend their time with children watching animated movies, munching on popcorn, and reading story books. Every child Scorpio has spent time with has left them feeling the baby fever. They recall their laugh, and their baby smell, and can’t help but badger their boo to make a baby even if they have just started a committed relationship.

The aforementioned star signs have a lot of love to give, which is evident when they are holding a newborn. In fact, whenever a child enters the room, they transform into cheerful people no matter how stressed they were before. They are also the great godparents who spoil their friends’ kids by procuring them pretty gifts.

