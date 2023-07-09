Libra to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Trust Only Their Parents to Babysit Their Beloved Pets

A lot of pet parents know that their animals will be healthy and happy in their care. However, when they travel for work or pleasure, they may have to go somewhere without their furry pal on certain occasions. In such cases, the natives of a few zodiac signs find it better to plan ahead of time so that the experience isn't too confusing or upsetting for their puppy or kitten. When it comes to full-time care, these individuals consider only their parents as responsible enough to feed, exercise, and coddle their dog or cat around the clock. Take a look at who they are:

1. Aquarius

Many Aquarians tend to believe in adopting rescue animals instead of shopping for pets since orphaned creatures see and endure a lot in life. Hence, this air sign considers themselves a pet parent and will fight to protect their domesticated companion. So, when it comes to babysitting them, they trust only their own parents. Given their years of knowledge in many aspects of life, Aquarius believes their pet’s grandparents will provide the animals with lots of discipline as well as the best possible care. They are aware that while looking after their kitten's needs, the seniors will not only shower it with love and affection but also provide it with everything that piques its fancy around the house. Right from a ball of yarn to an old slipper, the cat shall have a myriad of objects to play with at their nana’s or paw-paw’s house. Therefore, if they suddenly have to rush out of town or have a work retreat to get to, they call on their folks and request them to pet-sit for them, as they are the ones Aquarius can rely on in times of trouble.

2. Libra

This air sign has a great camaraderie with their parents; they consider them God's blessings in disguise. They believe that they are the ones who always have their backs in any circumstance. Additionally, a Libra’s dog, cat, or rabbit is extremely important to them and is cared for much like their own firstborn. So, they believe their fur baby’s grandma or grandpa will go to great lengths to safeguard their little ones from unknown risks and perils, while still lavishing them with affection. They hesitate to trust their friends or professional pet sitters with their puppies and kittens. On the other hand, they know that their parents are emotive and sensitive, which makes them wonderful people to dog-sit in Libra’s absence. And since they are family members, they may also put up with the pet tantrums that come when the kitten or puppy is in a bad mood due to separation anxiety.

3. Scorpio

Often touted as a loner, this water sign has an incredibly kind heart. Perhaps that is what prompts them to open their homes to a wide range of stray animals. They frequently foster kittens and would even have a menagerie in their backyard if they could. When the time comes for this star sign to take a trip, they are extremely picky about their choice of pet sitters. Scorpios know that the person who would be looking after their birds or reptiles needs to have a calm demeanor and be familiar with the animals. This is the reason why they trust their family members to be excellent babysitters for their tame animals. This water sign is deeply committed to their clan and finds it difficult to trust anyone other than blood relatives with the care of their beloved creatures. Furthermore, they do not have a wide range of requests or obligations for their parents while they dog-sit for them. All their folks must do is sit with the pets, and they'll never want to leave their side!

4. Capricorn

Even though this earth sign’s choices include leaving the pet with a boarding service or colleagues, they prefer that their parents rise to the task. Capricorn may be tempted by the swimming pools and grooming services offered at some large pet boarding establishments. However, they worry whether or not their furry pal would get along with some of the other animals in such a space. They ultimately merely seek their animal’s comfort. Hence, dropping them off in the familiar space that is their family home appeals to them.

Nothing is grander than a relationship between a pet and its owner. While it may or may not be fleeting, it is unquestionably a link to treasure for a lifetime! So, it is understandable that these star signs trust only their parents to pet-sit for their precious fur babies.

