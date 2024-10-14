Libra to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Devotedly Rescue And Care for Homeless Pets

You might all know of people who frequently find themselves in veterinary jobs, being vet techs, volunteering at shelters, or becoming animal rights activists. This is because they have a penchant for working for those without a voice. Indeed, the natives of some star signs tend to be the most devoted animal lovers.

They promote and fight for the welfare of these creatures, as well as care for them in their own homes after rescuing them. And it is a beautiful bond they share with these adorable dogs and cats! Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Libra

Libra are exceedingly kind and compassionate people. They enjoy being of assistance and frequently devote their time to humanitarian activities. What’s more, their hearts go out to abandoned animals and they become their closest companions once they bring them home. There is no finer feeling for a Libra than rescuing a stray dog or cat and ensuring that it is adopted.

Indeed, Libras tap into their nurturing nature while tending to the animals and the company of their furry friends keeps them from feeling lonely. Moreover, pets tend to thrive in the company of Libras because the unending love these air signs offer can be effortlessly reciprocated by the voiceless creatures.

Taurus

Taureans, represented by Bulls, are known to be quite gregarious, both about their work and passion for philanthropy. Therefore, these tender-hearted souls often find a sense of purpose in tending to abandoned animals. At their core, Taurus believes that others do not understand the emotions of voiceless animals as well as they do.

This compels them to foster rescued animals, and they also bond astonishingly well with them. Right from feeding the distressed or injured animal to cleaning up after it, they do it all. In fact, Tauruses are happier in the company of their pets than they are in the company of most people. They truly thrive when they have a canine or feline companion.

Capricorn

These Sea Goats (the symbol of Capricorn) are among the most intuitive and emotionally sensitive zodiac signs. They consider any abandoned kittens or puppies they come across as important family members and treat them as if they were their children. After all, Capricorns are extremely loving people who enjoy preparing meals for homeless animals around them. Additionally, adopting rescued rabbits from animal testing labs or bringing home a bird in distress lets them form a profound relationship with the animal.

If you've ever been to their house, you'll find that they allocate the entire room to their rescued pets. They may let them run around the premises, walk on countertops, eat their food, and sometimes even sleep in the same bed as them. Plus, they are known for being gentle and patient with baby animals as they go about rehoming them into their forever families.

Aquarius

Aquarians are loving and gentle pet owners who adore the soft embrace of rabbits and puppy kisses. They are not anti-social with other people, but the chance to make a difference in the life of an abandoned animal entices them a great deal. Therefore, they may bring home a kitten off the cold streets till they find their forever home, or even volunteer at a shelter.

So, don't be offended if your Aquarian acquaintance doesn't have plenty of time for you; they just need to be out there doing good deeds for abandoned animals!

While many people may adore their pets, a select handful would go the extra mile, like the aforementioned star signs. In fact, these folks love their adopted kittens and puppies more than most of the people in their lives!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

