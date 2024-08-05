Libra to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Initiate Breakups with Kindness And Respect

The conclusion of a relationship is often a time when there’s no love lost between the couple. After all, breakups evoke feelings of guilt and regret, especially if it is handled poorly. Luckily, a few star signs prioritize kindness and respect during this phase to mitigate negative emotions. They are aware that causing unnecessary pain to their ex-beau can lead to long-lasting remorse.

So, by being considerate and gentle, they aim to avoid an emotional fallout. All they seek to do is preserve their own mental well-being while having an amicable bond with their ex even after they decide to part ways. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Most Pisces have a strong set of core values and principles from a school-going age. They believe in treating others as they would like to be treated. So, they tend to focus on ethical behavior and strive to maintain their integrity, even in rough times like the end of a relationship. Moreover, they know that how they handle a breakup can have lasting effects on their own self-esteem.

Hence, they hope to have a good self-image, which motivates them to act with compassion toward their former lover. Pisces feel that regardless of the duration of the relationship, the memories they shared will have a special place in their heart. Therefore, these water signs go the extra mile to ensure that their ex feels understood and supported, as a way to minimize hurt feelings.

Libras are folks who understand that burning a bridge with their ex can be a costly mistake. This is because they always consider the long-term dynamics of their bond with the one they once had strong feelings for. They realize that their job or their social circle may bring them face to face with their ex-flame later on. So, these air signs like maintaining positive relationships even after a breakup.

Moreover, they value the time spent together and strive to end things on a good note by avoiding ugly spats while ending their relationship. Their cordial nature ensures that they can easily get along with their ex-lover’s friends or even work together with ease. Thus, by ending the relationship amicably, Libras reduce the risk of awkward or hostile environments wherever they may encounter their ex in the future.

Going ‘no-contact’ with their lover can seem almost impossible the moment Taurus natives decide to end a relationship. Indeed, they feel the need to hold their ex close as a friend rather than make enemies of them or cut off all communication. So, these Bulls (the symbol of Taurus) feel that it is important to initiate the breakup respectfully rather than abruptly ending things over text messages.

After all, they want privacy and a cozy environment where they can speak for ages if necessary. Therefore, they earth signs like to express their feelings honestly to their soon-to-be ex-partner. They may give or seek reasons for the breakup without resorting to blame or harsh criticism. Plus, they hope that honoring their shared history with a memento or kind words for their ex-beau can lead to a more respectful breakup.

When these Crabs (the symbol of Cancer) are experiencing a breakup, they like discussing what went wrong in the relationship. In their mind, seeking closure is the only way they can learn from the experience. Additionally, these water signs prefer to handle breakups in a straightforward yet gentle manner.

In their eyes, allowing the other person to express their emotions and thoughts without interruption is crucial. So, they may bring their boo baked cookies, some dessert, or even show up with a warm hug for the meeting. After all, they deem that reassurance and support during this difficult time can also help them both navigate the emotional turbulence better.

Above all, these zodiac signs have oodles of empathy that helps them tackle breakups with sensitivity. All they wish to do is minimize the pain and suffering of the other person who they once loved. So, their natural inclination to protect and care for their bae makes them converse with their ex with a lot of respect. They like to reflect on the good parts of their relationship with a sense of gratitude rather than feeling regret about their bond ending.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

