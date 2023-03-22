Libra to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Judge Their Partners Based on Their Past Relationships

Though moving on from the past is not easy, letting it where it belongs is extremely crucial, especially when you are commencing a new love affair. While most people go unbothered about how their partner was in their previous relationships, some are highly fixated on the history of their partner. In fact, they are always passing judgment or are highly inquisitive when it comes to the bygone years of their companion. As they often fail to give a fresh start to their relationship, unhealthy thoughts that rush rampantly into their mind can even lead to toxic or abusive behavior.

As per astrology, here is a list of zodiac signs who judge their confidant’s personality on the basis of past relationships.

1. Libra

Librans strive hard to maintain balance in their relationships, so they usually push their partner to share every nitty-gritty of their former relationships. They tend to become critical of what they were and start judging the demeanor of their partner in a passive-aggressive manner. They won’t speak anything directly; instead, start acting weird. As a result, they may come across as a snobby person.

2. Gemini

Though Geminis are full of life and can shine your soul, their super chaotic mind and criticizing nature can turn super annoying, taking a toll on your relationship. Once they get to know about your past, they provide judgemental looks to their partner along with taunts about what happened in earlier times. They are more likely to be jealous of their partner’s past and have the tendency to hurt their lover.

3. Aries

Arians want to gather every gossip of your past relationship and become obsessive about such discussions in order to create your correct image as a partner. They then discuss it with others and disclose your personal information to their friends to gain suggestions. People belonging to this zodiac sign will readily pass judgment on your long-gone relationships during squabbles.

4. Virgo

Being the most sorted and perfectionist sign of the zodiac, Virgos bear the innate criticizing potential that only harms their relationship rather than doing any good. They collect details of your past relationship to understand how all your exes treat you and your potential as a lover. They are highly judgmental of your decisions.

Knowing your partner’s past relationships might be vital so as to be on the same page. However, having a sensitive approach to the past relationships of your lover is the correct way to prevent your relationship from ruining. If you are unable to accept your companion’s past, be open and talk to them.

