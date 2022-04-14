Libra Vs Pisces: Discover how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will resolve fights in their marriage

The impending nuptials of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town and a source of much joy for everyone in the industry. Both these stars have been known to have loud and feisty personalities, which makes you wonder about how their dynamic works as a couple. After all, wedding planning and prep does put a strain on most couples, so you may be curious about how the two actors handle conflicts in the relationship.

Well, the zodiac compatibility between the couple’s star signs shall offer an accurate glimpse into how they tackle obstacles in life. So, take a look at how Ranbir as a Libran and Alia as a Piscean would resolve differences as newlyweds.

Their approach to conflict

As the air sign in the relationship Ranbir has a tendency to avoid confrontation like all Libras. On the other hand, as the sensitive water sign, Alia who is a Piscean, detests verbal spats and fights because this water sign is opposed to aggression. So, this couple will find that their marriage lacks brutal arguments and nasty fights for their zodiac signs ensure they have a tendency to harmoniously find a diplomatic solution that works for them both.



Libra and Pisces are peace keepers

There are quite a few star signs that enjoy a bit of drama in life and invoke personal tragedy to feel emotional support from their partners. However, both Libra and Pisces believe in keeping the peace in a relationship. They adore the mundane everyday intricacies of a marriage and shall enjoy spells of boredom together over the years. As a Pisces, Alia shall always return to nature to unwind and Ranbir as a Libran shall calm his overthinking mind and mellow out in the warmth of sunshine.

Life together can be quite blissful for these two star signs!

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

