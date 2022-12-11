Libra Weekly Horoscope, December 12 to December 18, 2022

by Chirag Bejan Daruwalla   |  Published on Dec 10, 2022 11:03 PM IST  |  328
Libra Weekly Horoscope, December 12 to December 18, 2022

Positive: You are constantly changing, learning, growing, and discovering new things.

Finance: You may be able to achieve your goals if you have a strong desire to succeed, but you must be careful with your money and disciplined.

Love: If you want to propose someone, you should wait a bit; If yes, then your weekly romance and love forecast indicates. If you are married or in a serious relationship, take a short trip together after a long time.

Business: Those born under this sign should expect to do well in business. However, you should not trust anyone too much and keep a close watch on all financial transactions and concerns.

Education: Try not to become dissatisfied with your current academic focus. Keep your wits about you because time is on your side when it comes to learning new things.

Health: People who are depressed can be harmful to their health. Try to be happy about it.

