Written by Chirag Bejan Daruwalla   |  Published on Dec 16, 2022   |  10:46 PM IST  |  1K
Libra Weekly Horoscope, December 19 to December 25, 2022
Positive: Ganesha says to realize that the most important prizes necessitate perseverance. This week for you is about being consistent at work even if it feels hard.

 Finance: This could be a wonderful opportunity to come up with fresh ways to boost your profits. Time may force you to reconsider your financial approach and adjust your budget accordingly.

 Love: As the week begins, your love life will be full of optimism, yet your domineering behavior may put your relationship at risk.

 Business: You must proceed cautiously, as luck may not be totally on your side. Managing challenging activities might help you learn a lot of new things. Be willing to take up new challenges.

 Education: At the start of this week, you may encounter some challenging conditions in your studies. Do not be afraid to seek more assistance or explanations from a senior or teacher.

 Health: You can anticipate improved health and fitness if you do even a little work this week. Make sure you’re giving your best to your health this week.

