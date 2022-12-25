Libra Weekly Horoscope, December 26, 2022 to January 01, 2023

Finance : When it comes to money, it's best not to brag or exaggerate, as these are actions that can frequently end up costing you money.

Positive : Ganesha says even though you have no say in what other people do, you always can choose how you will respond to what they do.

Love: Maintain your composure, and by the end of this week, everything may start to start falling into place for you. The week leading up to the weekend may help you find love and warmth in your life again.

Business: Concerning business, the movement of the planets can have both positive and negative consequences. There is a possibility that things could become better and go forward.

Education: Education would result in an expansion of your knowledge, and your accomplishments would even make your parents proud. However, throughout the weekend, you can be bothered by thoughts that stray and have trouble focusing your attention.

Health: If you ignore your health, problems that have plagued you in the past could come back to haunt you.