The Lion King: Have a look at the characters of this film as zodiac signs

Disney has produced many films that have become iconic and legendary. One such immensely popular and loved-by-all film is ‘The Lion King’. This film is not only popular among kids but also among the youth and the adults. It is a story of Mufasa’s son Simba, who is to be the next king of the jungle, after his dad.

Every character of this film has become iconic and is etched in our minds, be it Mufasa, Simba or the infamous Scar. Based on their personality traits and qualities, we took the liberty of predicting the zodiac signs of these characters.

Mufasa

Mufasa is The Lion King and is responsible for handling the affairs of the jungle. He is patient, wise and responsible. Apart from being aware of his duties as the king of the jungle, he is also a great father who gradually trains his son to inherit his position. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Virgo.

Simba

In the beginning, Simba is shown as a carefree and fun loving cub who is always interested in having new experiences. But after Mufasa dies, he gradually becomes aware of his duties and transforms into a sensible and responsible lion. The zodiac sign that he most resembles is Cancer.

Scar

The quintessential bad guy of the film is Scar. After killing Mufasa, he is keen to take over the throne. In his greed for power, he also manipulates Simba and makes him believe that it is he who is responsible for his father’s death. Scar is shrewd, cunning and manipulative. The zodiac sign he is most similar to is Aries.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs advised to not engage in conflicts and debates today; Read the daily horoscope to know more