Lion's Gate Portal on 8/8 2022: Astro Numerologist reveals how to use this day to manifest your dream life

The Lion's Gate Portal is an annual astrological event on August 8. It helps manifest your desires and is an excellent opportunity to get out of the way and let your dreams come true.

The Lion's Gate Portal is a portal that opens between the constellation of Virgo and Leo, which are represented by two different constellations in the night sky. The portal represents the opportunity for manifestation and making things happen for those who want it most.

So what does this mean for us? It means we can use this energy to help us manifest our goals and dreams into reality. This is a good day for manifestation—it's a time when we can draw upon all of our resources and put them together to create something unique, says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist. With the opening of the Lion's Gate Portal on 8/8, there will be an unstoppable flow of positive energy that will transform the lives of those who are ready to receive it. In this article, we'll discuss everything you need to know about the divine day, the significance of the number 8, and the best ways to channel your manifestations.

An introduction to the Lion's Gate Portal

The name of the portal is based on the annual phenomenon which involves the "lion" from the sun coming into Leo. On this day, the sun in Leo, the star Sirius, Orion's Belt, and the Earth are all aligned in the same line, making a pathway for abundance, happiness, and transformation. As it recurs every year on the 8th day of the 8th month of the year, the portal is known as the Lion's Gate Portal or the 8/8 Portal. The day holds a huge spiritual significance as it comes with hope, joy, and conviction for a better future. The separation of the star Sirius from the sun and its appearance in the sky is also extremely lucky as it is believed to carry healing and renewing powers. Using a manifestation ritual this day ensures you're directing the cosmos to deliver your desires and accomplishments.

Intentions You'll Likely Experience in Lion's Gate

Heart Healing

Lion's Gate is a powerful place to set the intention to experience. The Lion's Gate portal energies the heart chakra, which affects how we feel in our bodies and lives. This is why it is essential to ensure you are opening your heart and allowing yourself to be loved by your Higher Self and Source energy. If there are old or present wounds of the heart that need healing, this is a great place to do so. You may feel free from any sadness or hardship from your heart.

Chakra Openings

Lion's Gate is a portal that opens up your higher chakras. These are the seven main chakras in our body, and we also have more minor chakras that can be awakened during the Lion's Gate portal. This will help you to tap into a piece of higher spiritual knowledge. The Lion's Gate portal is an opportunity for you to connect with your inner wisdom, intuition, and guidance system. It helps us access our ancestors' knowledge and develop our innate ability to access the realms of consciousness beyond our day-to-day experiences.

Peace

Lion's Gate is said to be a gateway to the star Sirius. In ancient times, people believed that the gateway was a portal for spirits and that it could be used for healing. Sirius is an excellent planet for healing, but it can be challenging to tap into its healing energy. This is because the energy of Sirius is more subtle than that of other planets. If you are trying to heal yourself, staying grounded in your body and mind is essential. Spend time meditating under a full moon or a bright starry night sky where you can feel the energy of Sirius flowing through you. You may also want to create an altar with candles and soft music playing in the background.

Third-eye Awakening

Lion's Gate is a portal that activates the third eye chakra. It can help you access your intuition more and learn new things. The third eye chakra is located at the center of your forehead, where your intuition lives. Your intuition can be strong or weak but can be strengthened through meditation, visualization, and other exercises. If that's something you want to work with, then Lion's Gate is a perfect time to start accessing your intuition more.

Visitations

The Lion's Gate is a place of transition for us. It can be challenging for those of us going through growth or change in life – whether it be because we are moving to a new location or starting a new job, etc. This is when we need to rely on our guides to help guide us through this process as best as possible so that we can make it through with as little disruption as possible. Under this portal, spirit guides will want to give us messages so that we can better understand what is happening at this time in our lives. These messages may come in dreams or visions, and they could appear in other forms, such as an animal companion or even a child who has died but still lives on within us at this time (as an example).

The significance of Number 8 in Astrology

The number 8 is a symbol of completion and balance. It represents the completion of a cycle, which can be good or bad depending on your point of view. In horoscopes, this number signifies a moment where you can either make your mark on the world (indicating success) or let go and allow others to take over (signifying failure).

The number 8 has many positive meanings in astrology, such as stability, forgiveness, generosity, prosperity, and love. It also means that you can see things clearly and have a strong sense of purpose in life.

The Significance of Number 8 in Numerology

The significance of the number 8 in numerology is that it represents security, stability, and success. It also indicates that you can handle many responsibilities at once without having any issues with them being overwhelming. If you have a career path where you work at home or out of your office, this number will represent a good level of flexibility.

Number 8 can be considered a lucky number because it indicates that things will be going well for you and that there will be no significant setbacks towards achieving your goals. If you are looking for love, this number would be ideal due to its role as a very protective one, which means that it will keep others from hurting your heart while also bringing good luck into your life by helping out with matters related to finances and business deals.

The best 3 ways to manifest during the 8/8 a.k.a Lion's Gate Portal

Here are the best manifestation rules and rituals you can follow to harness the enlivening energy during the opening and hike of the Lion's Portal Gate on 8/8 -

1. Practice Gratitude

The first step to any manifestation process or ritual is to practice gratitude. Practicing gratitude prepares you for receiving and connecting with higher energy. If you are a beginner, maintaining a gratitude journal will make a lot of sense. Write 5 things for which you are grateful for the day. It can be anything big or small. With practice, you will cultivate the habit to express gratitude outside of the journal as well.

2. Visualization

Visualization is a powerful tool to strengthen your determination to achieve your end goals. It can be performed during meditation. Sit in a meditative state. Picture yourself in possession of your end goal - whether it is a promotion at your job, acquiring a better work-life balance, cultivating a healthy relationship with your partner, learning a new skill, or buying a property. It's simply about thinking about your goals, picturing yourself as if you've already achieved the dream results, and being detailed.

3. The 369 Method

The 369 is an effective yet easy manifesting method. The method redirects your attention to your object of desire, goal, or dream life whilst filling you with passion and spark. Here's how you can make the most out of the 369 method -

Choose "3" affirmations

Think of the 3 major changes that you wish to bring into yourself or your life. Limiting yourself to 3 desires at a time cancels the chances of confusion which can act as a misdirecting force during the 8/8 Portal.

Write the affirmations "6" times

Once you've your affirmations figured out, write them 6 times while reading aloud. This strengthens your belief in the dream which in turn speeds up your manifestation process.

Visualize the affirmations for "9" seconds

Once your affirmations are on the paper, close your eyes, sit in a meditative position and visualize yourself as if you're owning those affirmations. Your visualization will last for just 9 seconds. Make sure to make these as realistic as possible

Lucky Time on 8/8

Although, the complete day can be used to manifest your dreams, wishes and healing the trauma. However, there are few important times when doing this would be quadruple the effect:

2:38 PM – 3:44 PM IST

9:44 PM – 10:38 PM IST

04:02 AM – 04:56 AM IST of 9/8

Way to go…

While you shouldn't wait for a perfect day to practice gratitude, work towards your dream life, and manifest your goals, there are certain days when the power of your manifestations is multiplied tenfold and the Lion's Gate Portal is one of them. So what are you waiting for? Let's start manifesting!

