Lockdown 4: A housewife and sketch artist talks about inspiration and work life balance during the lockdown

Sujata Golatkar talks about how she juggles between working from home and at home, among other things during the next phase of the lockdown.

The pandemic has put the world on hold. To flatten the curve, the government has extended the lockdown. To make it safer to go outdoors again, the best thing everybody can do currently is stay indoors and minimise physical contact. It has been more than 2 months since the first lockdown was announced and staying at home seems to have taken a toll on many people. People have been complaining about how staying home has been affecting their mental health and are unable to cope with the work overload.

A home-maker and sketch artist from Mumbai, Sujata Golatkar shares her story and how she has been coping by practising her hobby amidst the lockdown.

You are investing time and doing sketches after handling all the household work during this lockdown. How does it feel?

In this difficult time, it feels really nice and content to do some creative work and make these sketches.

Is it a break for you?

Honestly speaking, it’s hard to finish all the household work and take out time and energy. But I’m happy to get some time for myself. I really feel refreshed and energised once I’m into making these sketches.

Which are your favourite sketches?

As an artist, all are my favourites but I try to improve myself with each sketch.

What is the inspiration to do these?

My husband has always been very inspiring and he’s been my driving force. I also thank my friends, family and relatives who have been a continuous source of motivation for me.

How do you see housewives getting a break when they follow their hobbies?

I think all housewives should follow their heart to pursue their hobbies not only in this lockdown period but also after this. They really need a break from the regular routine. I will be really happy to see them taking time for themselves.

How have you been keeping yourself busy and sane during the lockdown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×