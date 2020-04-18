Lockdown Effect: Has the Coronavirus situation affected the atmosphere at your home? VOTE Below

With people being stuck in their houses due to the ongoing lockdown, there has been a significant rise in the domestic abuse cases in India. Have you witnessed the same? Take our poll and let us know

The outbreak of coronavirus or COVID 19 has emerged as one of the biggest threats to mankind so far. The world is fighting an unseen, unknown enemy and this deadly virus is taking a toll a major part of the population, thus affecting the normal life of people. Over 22 lakhs people have been infected by this virus and it has claimed over 1.5 lakh lives so far. The situation in India is no different as the toll has been rapidly increasing and has crossed 14 thousand as of now.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a countrywide lockdown since March 25, 2020, and has extended it to May 3 this year. This lockdown has got us all holed up in our houses and we are left with no choices but to stay indoors until the situation is under control. Needless to say, staying indoors for over a month is no easy task and each one of us are craving to get back to our social life. Many of us are even making the best use of this quarantine break and are seen picking up a new hobby, introspecting themselves and even getting close to their family. However, it isn’t the same case with everyone. Apparently, this lockdown has worsened the situation for some as reportedly there has been a rise in the domestic abuse cases in recent days.

According to media reports, the Childline India has received over 92,000 calls asking for protection from the violence. In fact, the National Commission of Women registered 476 cases of abuse online during the first three weeks of lockdown. Looks like the victims are now trapped with the abusers now. Given the impact coronavirus lockdown has made on everyone’s life, we wonder if this lockdown is helping the people get close to their families. Has this coronavirus lockdown has affected the atmosphere at your place? Take our poll and let us know.

