Lockdown turned the working woman into a Wonder Woman: Author Sujata Salvi explains how

It is easy to choose between good and bad, but it is very difficult to prioritize between two equally good things. It has and always been hectic for women to make similar tough calls between running a family or pursuing her profession/ career. In the early ages, women being homemakers had a little bit of comfort though I agree that looking after the family always has many challenges. Every day is a new day, with surprises that test you. Imagine how tedious it must be for new-age women who are ambitious enough to chase their dreams unconditionally.

The new age women have to be always on toes when it comes to juggling between home and work. It has been their worst nightmare come true in the recent trying times of pandemic when work from home was implemented. Though for some of us work from home sounds cosy and comforting as we used to make absurd excuses before the pandemic to request for WFH. For women, it really sounded a crazy tug of war, as office location was the only time women were found just dedicating time for their own careers with a free spirit. Without worrying about the background duties and liabilities as a homemaker.

The office time would have been hectic too sometimes, but it was a sheer “me” time! And along came the pandemic with strict work from home rules enforced on every working individual! Poor women were the one to suffer the most. For her work from home also came with an inseparable tag of WORK FOR HOME. Obviously, who is going to cook, clean, look after the family and the daily chores? Undoubtedly the woman! Everyone in the house was happy that the mother of the house is working from home which means it is going to be extra care, extra comfort, extra needs met, extra variety of food served, etc. None of them ever thought that she was going to Work from home for her office and not for the house! Unfortunately, everyone was soaking in happiness with that little extra cheese on the omelette, extra sauce on the sandwich, extra veggies on bread, that came their way due to work from home of the mother.

The day would just be all about shuffling, reorganising, modifying, sometimes misleading (work-wise). So, work from home didn’t do magic to the women, it happened to be like a curse. She still had family as her topmost priority. She still had to complete her job roles and targets along with the duties of a homemaker, a mother, a wife, a daughter in law. Sitting blank in front of a computer screen she would just close her eyes wishing she had a magic wand. That would do the daily chores for her while she attended a conference call or a zoom meeting with her bosses. The food would get cooked magically and ta-da served hot for her at the table!

All she ever wished was, the other family members to give her a helping hand at the household work. If she had an early meeting, someone would just give her a cup of tea and a pat on her shoulder which meant relax, we are here to help you. Don’t worry we all are together in these hard times. It’s fine to focus on work and cook late. Lighten her mood and lift her spirit by being around her in the kitchen to ask how her day was. Make her feel at peace while she is struggling. That’s magic for her!

