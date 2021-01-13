Lohri 2021: 5 BEST and POPULAR songs perfect to perk up your Lohri celebrations

Throw popcorn, Gajak and sesame seeds in the fire and dance around the bonfire on these upbeat Lohri-themed songs to pep up your celebrations!

The festival of Lohri is here and it is time to bring out the dhol and the popcorn and dance with great joy around the bonfire! Lohri, a harvest festival, mainly celebrated in northern India, celebrates the crop harvest. It is celebrated with great zeal and fervour and falls on a day before Makar Sankranti.

On this day, people dress up in the evening, light a bonfire, sing Punjabi folk songs and dance away to glory! So we have for you the best Lohri playlist to celebrate this festival by dancing on these popular Lohri-themed songs.

Lodi song

This popular song from the film ‘Veer Zaara’ is centred around Lohri celebrations and features legends like Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachhan. It is a fun and peppy track that is perfect to pep up your festivities.

Laal Ghagra

This Lohri-themed track from the recently released film, ‘Good Newwz’ is an upbeat number featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. This song is sure to make you dance and groove with joy around the bonfire.

Chadha de rang

This track features the Deol brothers, who are seen celebrating the festival of Lohri in Punjab and dance around the bonfire to impress and charm their love interests. In the song, they dance around the bonfire and indulge in traditional Lohri festivities.

Balle Balle

From the Punjabi film ‘Mel Karade Rabba’, this track features Jimmy Shergill and Neeru Bajwa. It is a fun and romantic track that is perfect for the newly-weds who are celebrating their very first Lohri.

Massan Leya

This track shows women dressed in traditional clothes dancing and singing around the bonfire. It is perfect to perk up your Lohri celebrations and has a traditional feel to it.

Credits :Getty Images

