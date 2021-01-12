Lohri 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages and WhatsApp status to send your loved ones on the folk festival

Lohri 2021 will be celebrated on January 13. It is a Punjabi folk festival that marks the end of the winter season. So, here are some thoughtful messages, quotes and wishes to send your dear ones on Lohri.

Lohri is a Punjabi folk festival which is celebrated in the winter season, primarily in the North India. It is said that this festival honours the passing of the winter solstice. Lohri 2021 will be celebrated on 13 January. So, on this auspicious occasion, send some thoughtful messages to your loves ones to wish them a very happy lohri.

Lohri 2021: Wishes, messages and quotes to celebrate the day:

1.May the Lohri fire burn all your sorrows and bring you new happiness, joy and love. Wish You A Very Happy Lohri!

2. On this Lohri, I wish you all the happiness, joy, prosperity and good health. Happy Lohri!

3. May God bless you with all good health and companionship. Happy Lohri to you and your family!

4. I wish this harvest season blesses you with lot of joy, peace and happiness. Happy Lohri!

5. A very happy Lohri to you and your family. May you all be always blessed by god and stay happy.

6. May the bonfire of Lohri burn all the sadness and bless you with a new beginning of hope, joy and love. Happy Lohri!

7. May each day of your life be filled with only joy, happiness, prosperity, laughter and peace. Have a very happy Lohri!

8. May this festival of zeal fill your heart with warmth, energy and enthusiasm. Happy Lohri

9. May this festive season bring you lot of joy and happiness and fulfil all your wishes. Have a wonderful Lohri!

10. May your life be filled with the warmth of the bonfire and the sweetness of Gur of Lohri. Have a very Happy Lohri ahead!

