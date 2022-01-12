Lohri 2022: Send these wishes to your family and friends

Lohri is just around the corner and so is our excitement and happiness. The folk festival that marks the arrival of longer days and falls a night before Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 13 this year.

For the unversed, men and women gather around a large fire, tossing revdi and puffed rice into it, as is customary. For many, the festival is all about getting together and celebrating with family and friends.

Here we bring you a list of messages, wishes and quotes to share with your family and friends on the occasion.

On this auspicious occasion of Lohri, I wish that all your dreams work out and may your life get brighter with each passing day. May this warm celebration bring more achievement and glory to your day… Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

May your life get as bright as the fire of Lohri and may you prosper and grow with each passing day. Let the glory of Lohri fill your life with warmth and happiness. Sending lots of love on this wonderful day of Lohri.

May this festival of warmth bring success to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri.

Let Lohri, the festival of zeal and energy shower blessings upon you and your family. Have popcorn, gur, gazak and revdi. Happy Lohri.

On this day of Lohri, I wish that the divine festival fills your life with prosperity and growth. May 2021 be a warm and fruitful year for you and your loved ones. With warm wishes and loads of gifts, wishing you an extremely Happy Lohri my dear.

Celebrate life with good music and food as I hope you celebrate the joyous day of Lohri with your friends and family. Wishing you lots of sweetness of gazak and revdi.

I hope and pray that you may sing, dance and enjoy around the bonfire on this festival of harvest. May you get showered with an abundance of happiness and glory. Best wishes to my friend. Happy Lohri to you.

Let us pray, in the positive light of happiness, may our life shine with hope and love. May this year we be showered with glory and success. Happy Lohri sweetest friend.

Let us pray that the bright and colourful celebrations of Lohri bless us with health and happiness. Wishing a very happy and sweet Lohri to you and your loved ones.

On the blissful occasion of Lohri, I wish you a life filled with good luck and positivity. May your life be filled with immense charm. A very Happy Lohri to you.

May all your sorrows and pain burn in the flame of Lohri and may you be blessed with happiness and peace in your life. Sending you lots of warm hugs and wishes on this festival of Lohri.

May Lohri 2021 not only bring happiness in your life but also to your loved ones. May you have an amazing day with your family and shine as bright as the stars. Happy Lohri.

