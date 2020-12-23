Looking for ideas to bring in 2021? HERE are fun things to do on New Year’s Eve in DELHI

The capital city of India is loaded with exciting opportunities to bring in 2021 with style and glamour. While you are looking for ideas to celebrate new year’s eve, here are 5 fun and exciting ways to bring in the new year in Delhi.

The capital city of India, Delhi, is a melting pot of cultures and a perfect amalgamation of modern blending in with the traditional heritage. This city strikes the right balance between vintage and new. Hence, there won’t be a single dull moment while you are out and about in the capital city. It also makes the perfect destination to spend New Year’s at and celebrate the end of a horrific year in grace and glamour with your friends and family.

Find out what are the exciting ways you can bring in 2021 in Delhi.

Go on a heritage walk

The best way to experience the true essence of Delhi is to live the era gone by. Go on a heritage walk with a guided tour and explore the ancient ruins, architectural structures and relive the history by taking a trip down memory lane. You can visit the famous heritage monuments like Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort, India Gate, War memorial and more.

Take a food detour

Another way to explore Delhi is to get a taste of its iconic street food items. Go on a food trail in Old Delhi, and explore the paranthe wali gali. Take a rickshaw to Chandni Chowk and explore the scanty lanes of Delhi to truly taste the authentic Delhi street food that will satiate your tastebuds.

Explore the parks of Delhi

Delhi boasts multiple magnificent parks that feature stunning flora. Take a breath of fresh air and spend a relaxed evening amidst nature. If you are looking for a quiet escape this New Year, then this is the ideal choice for you. Carry a picnic basket, snacks, book and a bottle of wine to spend a lazy day soaking under the sun and simply unwind.

Experience sundowner at a pub

Delhi is famous for its rooftop bars that are ideal for a sundowner. Drink up and indulge yourself in healthy snacks, dazzling cocktails and live your best life with friends this New year in Delhi.

Party it up like there’s no tomorrow

New Year’s in Delhi is incomplete without its glamorous parties and events. Get ready to spend New Year’s in the most exciting clubs with dazzling lights, feet tapping music that will get you groovy till midnight.

