Lost your job due to Coronavirus outbreak? Here’s how you can deal with this crisis

Due to the deteriorating economic situation for COVID 19, many people are losing their job. People are facing lot of financial problems. So, if you are also one of them, here’s what you should do to cope up with this situation.

Have you lost your job due to the COVID 19 situation? Well, you are not alone in this situation. Due to the lockdown and public health crisis, entire world including India is facing huge financial and economical crisis. Businesses are getting shut; salaries are being decreased; employees are being sacked; there are no salary hikes, etc. These are the current situations that people are facing. This situation may deteriorate if the health crisis continues to increase.

During these dire situations, people generally tend to get stressed a lot. There are certain responsibilities which have been affected due to this pandemic. This all may destroy mental peace. Hence, it is advised to stay calm and be patient to deal with this moment. You have to understand that things will get better. So, practice these things to stay practical and peaceful during this crisis.

What to do if you lose your job due to COVID 19?

1- First of all, try not to panic as it won’t bring back your job. So, stay calm and think about ways to handle the current situation.

2- Cut down on your budget in every possible way, so that you have to spend only for the essential stuff.

3- If you need help from your friends or family, then don’t be ashamed of it. You can pay them back when things get better.

4- Plan your application for new job when this all will end. Be well prepared with your resume and interview questions to answer properly.

5- You don’t know about the future. So, getting a job on the same profile might be a bit dicey. So, try to gather some knowledge about other fields related to yours and do a study on it properly. You can also take a short-term online course for it if you want. This will be an extra skill to your resume which will help you to get the job.

6- You can utilise this time for yourself. So, take rest properly during this time to get ready for your next move.

7- You can apply for a small part-time freelancing job to support yourself.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×