Love is in the air for 3 Zodiac signs: Read the daily horoscope of Taurus, Scorpio & more

Have a look at what the stars have in store for Taurus, Scorpio and Pisces zodiac signs for March 29, 2021. Know the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below and find out what do the stars say.

Love is in the air for 3 Zodiac signs Taurus, Scorpio and Pisces this Holi. They will be in a celebratory mood today and will experience harmony. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs.

Here is what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Check out the daily horoscope of Taurus, Scorpio and Pisces for March 29, 2021.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people will utilize this opportunity of festivity to recreate warmth and love in their relationships. This is a good day for lovers if they want to make a lifelong commitment and for the married couples to resolve their conflicts and strengthen their bond. Positive news on the academic and professional front awaits you especially, in connection with a foreign country. Use red colour while wishing people Holi to make your celebration vibrant and splendid.

Scorpio today’s horoscope

Scorpio sign people will have a positive and cheerful day. There will be an air of love, care and concern all through the day. You will soak in the bliss of familial love. The family elders may give you an expensive gift or a huge amount. Young professionals should use the Holi festivities to network with important people. The yellow colour will bring cheer and success to you.

Pisces today’s horoscope

Pisces sign people will have a relaxed and cheerful day. There will be love and harmony at home and also with your friends and neighbours. Some of you might utilize the opportunity of an off from work to arrange the important documents properly. Family youngsters and kids are likely to enjoy the celebrations to the fullest on account of your stars. Purple will be your auspicious colour for the day.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to get a promotion in the coming week; Read Weekly horoscope to find out more

Share your comment ×