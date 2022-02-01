Love Horoscope for February 2022: Astro Numerologist reveals what your love life may be like this month

Solo or with a partner, this Valentine's Day might feel more subdued than in years past, given the state of everything around us. You might be excited to know how their love life will be in the New Year. How will your love life be, will love the increase in marital relationships? So, we have Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist offering us insight into this month. Know answers to these questions by reading the numerological predictions based on your date of birth:

Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

It is a month of significant emotional changes, and you might want to give up. You will feel a great desire for a passionate relationship, and your character will have ups and downs. Singles have a high chance of a relationship, and those married might plan for separation.





Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month)

Interference and tensions created by third parties shall bring some separation in your love life, but you shall be able to overcome the problems created in an honourable manner. Those in a relationship might have to distance themselves from their partner.

Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

You shall be rewarded with heartfelt love and may from a relationship you shall cherish for a very long time. Spend more time with your partner and plan as many trips as you can, as the stars shine on you favourably, and you shall have a great time. Singles will choose to stay single as they are not ready to work hard for a new person.

Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22, 31 of any month)

You shall fall in love with a stranger at first glance and shall have the feeling that you could not imagine happening to you. Singles have a high chance of getting into a relationship, and those looking to get married can also get lucky during this month.

Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

The month will be mixed with a well-deserved share of good and bad times. The enduring relationships shall flourish, but the erratic behaviour of some friends will be concerning. A desire to socialise shall also emerge in you. There might be nothing fresh in the month for single and married people can face some disappointment from their partners.



Number 6 (People born on 6, 15, 24 of any month)

You shall be approached more frequently and have choices at your hand. You will face several difficulties in your current relationship or if you want to start a new one. There will be an emotional setback in your life, but it is the right moment to take the initiative if you are looking for someone specific to ask out.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, 25 of any month)

This month your love life will be delighted, and you are likely to get into a relationship if you've remained single. Stars shall be on your side, and whatever you expect, you shall get.

Number 8 (People born on 8, 17, 26 of any month)

Interaction with people you would love to meet and socialize with is in store for you. You will feel happy, zealous, energetic, and shall be outgoing. Singles won't see a significant change in their status and will likely stay the same. Those in a relationship will choose to celebrate the month.

Number 9 (People born on 9, 18, 27 of any month)

You will probably enjoy your love and married life throughout the month. People trying to marry their partners will find the period to be the best one of their lives. You may experience a minor altercation between partners due to some reasons in the third quarter of the month.

Single person might fall for someone or develop feelings for a person. The loveable bond between you and your partner will grow more substantial for those married.

The month of Valentine has a lot in store for sure.

