Love Kim, Khloe or Kylie? Check out which Kardashian or Jenner are you based on your zodiac signs

When it comes to Kardashians, we all love to keep up with them. Well, we can't be a part of their family in real world but astrologically we can. Read below to find out which Kardashian are you based on your zodiac sign.

We can keep up with everything in life, be it sports, politics, shows or books, we try to update ourselves daily. But there's one thing that we love to keep up ourselves with and that is the Kardashians. Keeping up with the Kardashians is something that all of us do. You like them or hate them, but you surely can't ignore them. They are everywhere, and I am sure sometimes all of us must be dreaming of being one of them.

Although it seems pretty difficult to become an actual member of the family, however, a great way to think about how you would fit into the Kardashian/Jenner family is by analysing your zodiac sign. Read below to find out which Kardashian are you as per zodiac sign.

So for the love of Kardashians, check out which one are you.

Aries:

If you were a Kardashian, you will be Kim Kardashian. Since, Aries are known for their courage, confidence and determination just like Kim K. You love to be a leader like her, and like her, you too can achieve anything you put your mind to.

Taurus:

If you were a Kardashian, you will be Rob Kardashian. Like Rob, Taureans are known for being reliable and devoted. People sometimes dismiss you, but you know how to keep your eye on the prize when it comes to working towards your goals.

Gemini:

Well, you'll technically not be a Kardashian, but will be a major part of their life like Scott Disick. You'll be Scott since Geminis like to joke around and can be very playful at times. You never know what side of Scott you will get, but most often you love to have fun and have a good time, and that is what life is all about.

Cancer:

If you were a Kardashian, you'll be the most important one, and that is Kris Jenner. She is the creator of the clan and like her Cancerians are loyal, emotional and sympathetic. You are a natural-born caretaker and very family-oriented. Like Kris, you are always there to take care of your family.

Leo:

Again not a Kardashian, but you'll be a big part of their clan. Leos will be Kanye West. Leos are natural-born leaders, creative, and passionate. They love compliments, and love theatre just like Kanye. Just like Kanye, Leos have a zest for life and are very loyal to the ones you love.

Virgo:

If you were a Kardashian, you'll be Brody Jenner. Virgos are loyal and analytical like Brody Jenner. Brody avoids limelight, but he shows up when one of his family members need him. You might be critical of yourself, but you are passionately striving towards your goals like Brody.

Libra:

If you were a Kardashian, you'll be Kim K's world, and that is North West. Librans don't like to be alone and are very social, just like North. Just like North, Libras love attention and don't mind the extra attention. You enjoy gentleness and sharing with others, which is a quality you and North both share.

Scorpio:

If you were a Kardashian, you'd be the richest Kardashian kids, yes you'll be Kylie Jenner. Just like Kylie, Scorpions are passionate, fierce and love their friends like family. Scorpions are motivated and work hard to reach their goals, like Kylie. Scorpios value friends like Kylie and are a true friend, even to those who might hurt them in the end.

Sagittarius:

If you were a Kardashian, you'll be Caitlyn Jenner/ Bruce Jenner. Sagis are energetic and can do anything to achieve their goals, like Caitlyn Jenner. Just like Caitlyn, Sagis don't shy away from who they are in the public. Sagis like Caitlyn is positive and their loved ones admire this in them.

Capricorn:

If you were a Kardashian, you'll be Kourtney Kardashian. Just like Kourtney, Capris are reasonable, practical, and reserved. Capricorns put off a serious and responsible vibe. Just like Kourtney, Capris are hard-working and love to stay focused on what they do.

Aquarius:

If you were a Kardashian, you'll be Khloe Kardashian. Just like Khloe, Aquarians are optimists and are great at solving problems. Like Aquarius, Khloe is often very silly and she can make a tense situation a lot better with a funny joke.

Pisces:

If you were a Kardashian, you'll be Kendall Jenner. Like Kendall, Pisces are friendly and are always willing to help others. Pisces love to alone and are in constant search of peace and tranquillity, just like Kendall.

