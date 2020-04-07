Love watching TV? THESE Indian TV shows should be on your must watch list

If you have grown up watching TV, then you know the shows Indian TV had back then. And if not, then read below to find out some Indian TV shows that are pure gold and you must watch it at least once.

Back in the day, TV shows were at its best and TV was the only medium of entertainment that was easily available to us. YouTube was still fresh, and multiple streaming platforms that we have today didn't exist back then. Hence, all of this made TV shows important. TV shows back then not only made us believe in supernatural powers, but it also made sure to make us laugh and cry at the same time. Saas bahu soap operas came later, but before that, there was some content on TV that is still gold.

Indian TV shows were pure gold to watch, and if you have grown up watching TV in the 90s and early 2000s, then I am sure you'll agree to this. And if you haven't, then you have certainly missed out on some good content. With that, here are some Indian TV shows that define the content era of the 90s and if you haven't watched them, then you must do that right away.

Indian TV shows you must watch right away!

Fauji:

Fauji is the coming-of-age story of Lt. Abhimanyu Rai who learns how to become a good army officer. With a very well written script and excellent acting, Fauji is one of the best Indian TV shows of all time. PS: This was the show in which Shah Rukh Khan made his debut as an actor.

Special Squad:

This is one of the finest detectives shows to have made it to Indian television. It had the right amount of mystery, drama and thrill and the background score and ace acting added more to it.

Mahi Way:

This show beautifully dealt with body shaming. The show revolved around an overweight girl who would make no compromises when it comes to finding her Mr Right. Her journey from finding love to loving herself makes this show special.

Pradhanmantri:

Hosted by Shekhar Kapoor, Pradhanmantri covered a lot of controversial events in the history of the Prime Minister's office.

Aahat:

If you love supernatural powers and ghost stories, then this should be on your watch list. Aahat was one of the first shows based on the supernatural powers that glued us to the TV.

Zee Horror Show:

Zee Horror Show featured short stories in the form of 4 to 5 episodes, each one based on suspense and horror and is still remembered as the best horror show on Indian television.

Malgudi Days:

An Indian television series based on the works of R.K. Narayan, this show revolves around Swami and his friends and is one of the fondest memories of our childhood.

Ssshhhh...Koi Hai:

It was an Indian thriller/horror television anthology series that ran for three seasons and is considered as one of the most commercially successful horror shows of Indian television.

