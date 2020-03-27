Love wearing the six yard? Check out the list of traditional sarees of India

Are you obsessed with sarees? Then you should know about the variations of sarees that come from India. Check out the list below.

India is predominantly popular for its exclusive range of sarees. Each state of the country has a unique style of designing the saree using different fabrics. The sarees are woven with different motifs and designs and embroidery to make it elegant and classy in its own way. Some of the sarees even date back to the Mughal period, while others were used to adorn goddesses in temples. They all have different stories of origination. Some of the sarees were even been named after the region where it was originated like Mysore Silk saree or Pochampally Saree, etc.

Some of the traditional sarees of India are Tanchoi Saree, Kinkhawb Saree, Paithani Saree, Bandhani Saree, Patola Saree, Kota Doria Saree, Tant Saree, Muga Silk Saree, Baluchari Saree, Kantha Stitch Saree, etc. The list is endless. So, here we have compiled some of the most popular traditional sarees of India.

These are the traditional Sarees of India. Check them out below.

Benarasi Saree

Originated from the northern region of the country, Benarasi is a traditional saree which is made of silk with heavy Mughal influence. This saree is extremely popular in India for wedding and other occasions. The features of this saree are intricate floral designs and zari with several foliate motifs.

Jamawar Saree

It is known to have been originated from Kashmir. It is a variant of silk saree with intricate designs and colours. The term jamawar means robe and yard and it is one of the most popular sarees to wear for a wedding. The designs of this are embellished in meenakari colours with subtle aksi embroidery.

Lucknowi Chikankari Saree

Uttar Pradesh is predominantly popular for the chikankari design, which is the intricate design with threads. Chikankari sarees are often produced in subtle pastel shades. The exquisite design and subtle colour of the saree make it special for any occasion.

Kanjeevaram Silk Saree

This saree was originated from Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu the prime feature of which is gold-dipped thread woven on premium silk material.

Mysore Silk Saree

This is one of the most popular sarees of India which was first originated in Mysore, Karnataka. Mysore silk has a shimmering quality that reflects with subtle hints. It’s perfect to wear for a wedding occasion for its vivid colours and soft and breathable fabric.

Konrad Silk Saree

Also known as temple saree, Konrad features a special weaving style of Tamil Nadu. Earlier, it was woven to adorn the deities in temples. It consists of wide borders with elephant, peacocks and other natural motifs like flowers, ferns, etc.

Pochampally Saree

This saree was named after the town of Pochampally in Hyderabad where it was originated. These sarees come in a symmetrical size of threads that are dyed to give a pre-fixed design on the saree. They are woven in bright colours and widely produced in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha too.

Kerala Kasavu Saree

Kerala kasavu saree is made of fine cotton fabric mostly in white shades with golden zari border. They are mostly produced in off-white, pure white, ivory white and pale yellowish-white colours. The entire saree is kept free from any zari work, embroidery or print. It only comes with a six-inch border along with an elaborate pallu.

