Loved Money Heist? Here are 5 Spanish shows you should watch

Loved Money Heist? Here are 5 Spanish dramas to binge-watch if you’re fan of La Casa De Papel.
7457 reads Mumbai Updated: May 23, 2020 05:14 pm
Are you done watching the fourth season of Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel? The finale of the fourth season saw a mix of reactions from the fans. While some were left in awe of the suspense, some people thought that the show has lost its charm. Nonetheless, the show is still one of the best out there that everyone should watch at least once. 

So, if you’re someone who loved the show but want to see more of the genre that will give you the same kind of rush. Fret not, we have compiled a list of Spanish dramas on Netflix that you can binge-watch. If you're new to Spanish dramas, now is the time to jump the bandwagon. 

Without further ado, here are 5 Spanish dramas to watch if you loved Money Heist. 

Elite 

This show follows the lives of several students at an exclusive private school in Spain. Things take a turn when one of their classmates is murdered. It has twists and turns that have been brilliantly showcased by each actor. 

Locked up 

Betrayed by her lover, Macarena Ferreiro finds herself locked up in a high-security women’s prison surrounded by ruthless and dangerous criminals. She must learn to survive in this new world. 

Narcos 

This series chronicles the life-story of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and other drug kingpins who plagued Columbia. It is a very entertaining and intriguing story. 

Cocaine Coast (Farina) 

The story takes place in the 80s in Galicia where everyone is in either in debt or jobless due to the fishing crisis. It tells the different points of view of Galician drug trafficking over several decades. 

Unauthorised Living 

The plot revolves around Nemo Bandiera, a drug lord with a clean business façade. He is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, who must choose his successor. There are plenty to choose from, but are they trustworthy? 

Credits :imdb, youtube

